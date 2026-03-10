Global Woman in Dealmaking Report 2026: Ansarada Compiles Leading Global Female Voices For M&A Outlook

PR NewsWire | Mar 10 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The report features 20 in-depth interviews with the world’s leading women in dealmaking across investment banking, private equity, corporate finance and law, spanning APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

SYDNEY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ansarada, a global leader in virtual data room (VDR) technology and procurement solutions, has launched its latest M&A Outlook Report, the 2026 Global Women in Dealmaking M&A Outlook Report, showcasing expert views from 20 leading women in dealmaking from around the globe.

Justin Smith, Managing Director at Ansarada, said, "The global M&A dealmaking market is once again enjoying sustained momentum, with a new generation of women owning their seats at the dealmaking table."

Insights from the report reveal a global M&A landscape that is increasingly accepting of ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty as a reality of the operating environment itself, rather than a temporary condition.

"With US deal volumes reaching record levels in the latter half of 2025, these influential female leaders expect that momentum to flow through to Australia and other markets in 2026, as volatility becomes a constant that no longer hampers decision-making," Smith said.

The featured dealmakers shared notably optimistic views on AI’s role in dealmaking. Rather than viewing AI as a disruptor, many described it as a liberator, freeing up time for areas where their skills provide the most value: strategic thinking, negotiation and sound judgement.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Market sentiment shifts from ‘wait and see’ to adaptation Despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, there is cautious optimism in the market, with a sharpened focus on high-quality, resilient assets. Investors are adopting an increasingly pragmatic approach, accepting that ongoing uncertainty is simply the new normal.

AI is elevating the premium on human judgment Dealmakers increasingly view AI not as a threat but as a levelling force that automates grunt work, liberating professionals rather than replacing them. This shift is freeing up time to redirect towards high-value activities that require deeper expertise.

Engines of growth: energy, digital, demographics and healthcare Deal flow is coalescing around four primary megatrends: energy transition, digital infrastructure, changing demographics, and healthcare. Regional opportunities are emerging across these themes, including renewable energy and data centres in the ANZ region, and healthcare expansion in Africa via new hospital programs.

New capital pools and investment models are emerging Niche investment trends are burgeoning across the market, such as search funds in the ANZ mid-market that are providing succession solutions. At the same time, corporate carve-outs are creating new opportunities as businesses look to streamline operations by divesting non-core divisions.

Gender diversity as a strategic performance driver The diversity narrative has evolved meaningfully, shifting from a compliance-based moral imperative to a commercial strategy with a clear focus on performance outcomes. Gender balanced teams are increasingly recognised as better equipped to navigate grey areas and the emotional nuances inherent in high-stakes negotiations.



For the full 2026 Women in Dealmaking M&A Outlook Report is available here.

About Ansarada

Ansarada is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that delivers secure, purpose-built software solutions for managing critical strategic projects such as M&A, capital raising, restructures, and infrastructure procurement. Our platform goes beyond a typical virtual data room (VDR), offering advanced security, seamless collaboration, and intuitive workflows for teams both within and across organisations. Trusted by advisors and corporates worldwide, Ansarada supports the entire deal and procurement lifecycle-streamlining processes, all while ensuring compliance with global regulations. Ansarada empowers businesses to achieve their critical outcomes with confidence.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms