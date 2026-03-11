ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.415 21.46% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.620 -6.36% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 20.590 16.20% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.420 -6.23% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.960 12.82% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.645 -5.73% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.155 10.71% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.020 -5.55% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.660 9.36% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.805 -5.50% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.650 7.29% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.700 -5.41% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 67.150 7.01% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.950 -5.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.940 6.93% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.420 -4.84% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.670 6.37% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.720 -4.62% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.480 5.91% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.140 -4.61% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.050 5.65% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.950 5.56% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.930 -4.27% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.140 5.15% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.845 -3.98% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 60.330 5.01% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.550 -3.81% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.900 4.93% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 49.240 -3.60% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.610 4.21% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 34.670 -3.59% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.610 4.00% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 20.210 -3.39% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 18.290 3.86% RMD – RESMED INC 34.210 -3.39% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.900 3.81% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.615 -3.15% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 6.880 3.77% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.810 -3.10%

