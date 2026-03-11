Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 11, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:36 AM

TLC LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $5.32

Jarden rates ((TLC)) as Overweight (2) -

Lottery Corp has made changes to its operating model designed to accelerate growth, which Jarden finds significant.

The changes reflect a reset of the business rather than just cosmetic restructuring, commentary concludes, with distinct business units that have explicit growth mandates and clear P&L accountability.

A stand-alone digital business with the remit to drive digital lottery sales and deliver "world-class app and web experiences" could accelerate structural digital penetration, the broker points out, while lottteries has upside risk and is a primary growth lever for the business.

No additional information on personnel or cost imposts was announced. Overweight rating and $5.60 target maintained.

This report was published on March 5, 2026.

Target price is $5.60 Current Price is $5.32 Difference: $0.28

If TLC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $5.78, suggesting upside of 8.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 16.50 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.2, implying annual growth of 4.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 20.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.1, implying annual growth of 16.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WEB WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $2.85

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WEB)) as Buy (1) -

The CFO of Web Travel, Tony Ristevski, has withdrawn his resignation and will remain with the company.

Canaccord Genuity notes the departure had created angst among some shareholders, with the uncertainty surrounding prospective issues within the accounts or outlook.

The broker did not hold this view, suspecting the resignation was related to personal matters and, while not sure about the exact process to reverse the decision, considers it a positive outcome.

Notwithstanding this development, the share price is materially weaker given the commencement of military action in the Middle East and subsequent booking patterns.

Minimal impact is expected in FY26 and there may be some impact in FY27 depending on how long the war continues.

Canaccord Genuity considers, even with the disruption in the Middle East, the worst-case scenario is Web Travel grows more slowly at a group level as that region acts as a drag against continued strong transaction growth in other areas.

Buy rating and $6.40 target unchanged.

This report was published on March 2, 2026.

Target price is $6.40 Current Price is $2.85 Difference: $3.55

If WEB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 125% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $5.73, suggesting upside of 105.3%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.8, implying annual growth of -54.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 32.1, implying annual growth of 34.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WRK WRKR LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.12

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((WRK)) as No Rating (-1) -

Wrkr, which offers compliance solutions for Australian superannuation contributions and payroll, has completed the acquisition of PaidRight, a payroll compliance software company.

Research as a Service (RaaS) notes the acquisition is strategic, and the company is likely to benefit from up-selling opportunities from MUFG clients migrating to WRK Pay.

The first half result provided revenue and EBITDA that was above forecasts, while costs increased in readiness for new client onboarding during the second half.

Incorporating the acquisition into its numbers, the analyst reduces earnings assumptions by -8% for FY27 and increases FY29 by 15%. Valuation increases to $0.125 from $0.110.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on March 5, 2026.

Target price is $0.13 Current Price is $0.12 Difference: $0

If WRK meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.17 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 73.53.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.56 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.32.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

