Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds4 series arrive in Australia to transform the everyday into the extraordinary

Samsung is redefining how mobile and earbud experiences fit into daily life with a new generation of devices built around simplicity and ease.

SYDNEY, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electronics Australia today announced its highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds4 series are now widely available for sale in Australia.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 bring together exciting new hardware innovations and smart, intuitive features to deliver Samsung’s most effortless smartphone experience yet. Featuring Galaxy’s industry-leading camera system with improved Nightography[1] and SuperSteady[2] capabilities and Galaxy’s first dynamic Privacy Display[3], Galaxy S26 Ultra gives Australians greater control and peace of mind over their personal information. Galaxy AI[4] offers intuitive and adaptive experiences with Galaxy S26 series, operating quietly behind the scenes, anticipating needs and offering timely prompts or action with Now Nudge[5].

"The Samsung Galaxy S26 series marks a new benchmark in how Australians use and interact with their smartphones in their everyday lives," said Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Australia. "With our first Privacy Display, Australians have greater control than ever of what they do and don’t share, and Galaxy AI helps make complex tasks simple for everyone – not just tech enthusiasts."

The Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro combine ease of use with superior hi-fi sound, clear call audio and a premium comfort feel, recognising that high quality sound experiences do not need to come at the expense of everyday wearability. The Galaxy Buds4 series are designed to be worn all day, whether you’re travelling, working, exercising or listening to music or audio.

Hands-free voice activation encourages Galaxy users to engage AI agents and give them full control over their surroundings. The Buds4 series uses upgraded adaptive noise cancelling (ANC)[6] and Adaptive Equalizer (EQ), reducing low-frequency noise, perfect for users trying to relax during travel. Galaxy Buds4 Pro also include Head Gesture[7] controls which allow you to answer or reject a call by nodding or sharking your head.

"Users are getting our best-ever sound yet with the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 series," said Kylie Mason, Head of Wearables, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Australia "They offer super clear, high-quality and full-spectrum audio without compromising premium comfort for Australians to use wherever their lives take them."

Samsung has also launched the New Galaxy Club in Australia – an upgrade and protection program. Offering up to 50% of an eligible device’s recommended retail price back when customers move to an eligible next-generation Galaxy phone between 9 to 13 months after signing up. The program also includes Samsung Care+ for repairs and support, and it’s available with the Galaxy S26 series via Samsung.com/au on a monthly or one-year upfront plan.[8]

Australian launch events, activations and campaigns

To celebrate the official launch of the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds4 series this month, Samsung Electronics Australia will host a series of exciting activations for customers across the country.

This weekend on 14–15 March, three flagship Samsung Experience stores across Melbourne (Chadstone), Brisbane (Mount Gravatt) and Sydney (Parramatta) will celebrate the release of the Galaxy S26 series with immersive in-store experiences featuring live product demos, and Galaxy AI interactive photo opportunities. A live DJ will provide a party vibe, and there will be exclusive Samsung giveaways including the chance to win a Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung vouchers and other exciting prizes[9].

Samsung also announced today the launch of its Galaxy S26 series local creative campaign via Clemenger BBDO across social media, subscription video on demand, broadcaster video on demand and out of home advertising and Samsung TV Plus. It celebrates the explosive growth of short-form vertical storytelling with an original Microdrama series, "The Elephant in the Room", which seamlessly integrates Samsung’s latest Galaxy S26 and connected ecosystem into an engaging narrative.

Completely shot on Galaxy, the three-part series follows Jasmine, a 23-year-old office worker racing to crack a mystery ahead of a high-stakes client meeting, navigating tense office dynamics with her formidable boss Penny, office crush Alex, nepo baby colleague Molly and inscrutable HR lead Margaret. All while authentically highlighting key features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in her daily life, including its 100x camera zoom[10], Privacy Display and Nightography capabilities.

From 2 March to 23 May, Samsung Electronics Australia will deliver a market-first 100% takeover of Sydney’s Central Station Central Walk engaging the 4.4 million monthly visitors with immersive branding across walkways, 3D screens and floor media.

The campaign extends beyond the station through strategic content partnerships, including audio integration with some of Australia’s most popular podcasts. From 26 February, Jack Post (The Common Man) will be including host reads within LiSTNR’s Hamish & Andy show (881,000 monthly downloads) and, from 6 March, Shameless Media (1.6 million monthly downloads) will integrate key Galaxy S26 series features into the popular "Everyone has a secret" podcast.

Availability

Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds4 series are available in Australia from today through carriers, retailers, Samsung.com/au and Samsung Experience Stores.

The Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models come in Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue, as well as the Samsung.com/au exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

The Galaxy Buds4 series is available in two models — Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4, which come in White and Black options, as well as a Samsung.com/au exclusive Pink Gold for Buds4 Pro.

For more information about Galaxy S26 series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, Samsungmobilepress.com and Samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/au.

[1] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects. [2] Super Steady results may vary depending on editing method and/or shooting conditions. [3] Privacy Display feature controls the screen’s viewing angle to limit peripheral vision. Some changes in image quality may occur outside the viewing angle. When activated, some information may still be visible to others depending on the viewing environment, such as angle or brightness. Caution is advised when exposing sensitive information. Available for specific apps once they are manually enabled in Settings. Use of screen protectors may impact the performance of the feature and may not be suitable for users with vision or accessibility requirements. [4] Galaxy AI features are currently free of charge, with any specific plans for premium AI services to be decided in close coordination with our partners. There are currently no plans to charge for Galaxy AI features, however different terms may apply to other AI features provided by third parties. [5] Now Nudge feature requires a Samsung Account login. Available functions and features may vary by country, region and language. Text message prompts available with certain third party messaging apps including Samsung Messages, Google Messages, Google Chat, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, KakaoTalk, LINE, Signal, Instagram (DM), Tango, NTT Docomo Messages, KDDI Messages. Share photos in Now Nudge works by analysing available image content. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [6] ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) is off by default, and the Pinch and Hold gesture for ANC can be configured directly in the phone settings for devices running One UI 8.0 and later. For devices running on earlier versions of One UI, configurations can be found in the Galaxy Wearable app.

[7] Default is off. Users can turn on Head Gestures through the Galaxy Wearable app.

[8 ]The ability to purchase New Galaxy Club (generally) is available to consumers only via Samsung.com and through the Enhanced Partnership Program (excluding the Samsung Staff Portal). It is not available to customers shopping on Samsung Business Shop. New Galaxy Club and Samsung Care+ are not insurance products. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ and New Galaxy Club promotion benefit, registration may be required. For detailed information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/au/new-galaxy-club/. [9] T&CS apply. Visit Chadstone, Mount Gravatt or Parramatta Samsung Experience Stores for full details. [10] Zoom distances past 10x zoom may express some image deterioration.

