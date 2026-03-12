ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.710 10.46% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.120 -14.29% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.290 6.66% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.295 -10.61% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.920 5.20% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 -9.68% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.980 4.76% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.400 -9.43% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.070 4.49% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.170 -9.22% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 90.570 4.43% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.490 -8.37% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.230 4.37% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.160 -8.14% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.260 4.16% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 12.500 -7.82% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.155 3.59% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.430 -7.80% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 30.270 2.89% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.830 -7.70% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 21.170 2.82% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.920 -7.38% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.050 2.07% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.255 -7.27% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.020 2.03% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.790 -7.02% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.490 1.49% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 32.270 -6.92% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 15.230 1.47% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.885 -6.84% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.300 1.42% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 2.780 -6.71% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.435 1.41% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.390 -6.22% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 26.570 1.41% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.605 -6.14% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.955 1.30% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.990 -5.90% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.410 1.23% IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.190 -5.90%

