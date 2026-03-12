Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 12, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 1:23 PM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

360 ALC AMP APE ARB ASG CSL GNP IAG ILA MPK NXG NXT PNC REH SGQ SLS SUN TLS TPG WA1 WOW

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $21.42

Canaccord Genuity rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity explains Life360’s fourth-quarter result showed accelerating user growth and strong revenue momentum. Total monthly active users (MAU) rose by 4.3m to 95.9m quarter-on-quarter and Paying Circles up 26% year-on-year.

Revenue increased 26% year-on-year to $146m, supported by 30% growth in subscription revenue, while earnings (EBITDA) margin reached 22.2%, slightly above the guidance range.

Canaccord points to encouraging early uptake for the new pet tracking device and growing contribution from the Nativo platform following its recent acquisition.

FY26 guidance implies to the broker 31%-39% revenue growth and around 20% user growth, with investment weighted toward the first half to support stronger second-half margins.

Buy is retained. Target is decreased to US$94 from US$115.

This report was published on March 2, 2026.

Current Price is $21.42. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $39.44, suggesting upside of 91.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 67.37 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 73.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 95.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 69.1, implying annual growth of -5.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.10

Moelis rates ((ALC)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Alcidion Group has executed a decade of capability expansion, international growth and product investment supporting larger, longer deployments, earning a Buy rating upon first-time coverage by Moelis. A 15c target is set.

The broker considers healthcare digitisation, interoperability demand and NHS electronic patient record contracts key growth drivers for this health technology company.

The analyst points to FY25 improvement with positive earnings (EBITDA) and cashflow, while FY26 guidance implies consolidation or improvement, signalling increasing financial sustainability as scale builds.

Alcidion competes with large US based EPR vendors such as EPIC, Cerner (Oracle Health), Altera, and Meditech, cautions Moelis.

Competition also derives from legacy vendors controlled by Private Equity (System C, Access Rio) alongside a growing cohort of modular, workflow-focused platforms similar to its own solution.

The analyst observes additional growth potential through upselling existing clients, expanding in A&NZ and the UK, plus planned entry into Canada and the Middle East.

This report was published on March 5, 2026.

Target price is $0.15 Current Price is $0.10 Difference: $0.05

If ALC meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 100.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 100.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMP AMP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.18

Jarden rates ((AMP)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden observes the focus for AMP is increasingly turning to growth, yet after a disappointing 2025 result the stock is trading at a -19% discount to book value with the share price down -32% since the start of the year.

The broker suspects the incoming CEO is primed to restore investor confidence at the upcoming AGM in April and asserts a strategic review of the bank strategy, with timelines to reach cost of capital profitability, could be well received.

Overweight rating and $1.65 target.

This report was published on March 9, 2026.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $1.18 Difference: $0.47

If AMP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.84, suggesting upside of 60.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 11.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.7, implying annual growth of 122.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 11.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.6, implying annual growth of 7.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.1.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources