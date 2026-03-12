Chery launches Australia-wide search to name the world’s first plug-in hybrid diesel ute

PR NewsWire | 1:11 PM

Built distinctly for the way Australians work, live, and explore, the new ute is now being handed over to the nation for its final touch – its name

SYDNEY, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following the unveiling of its upcoming world-first plug-in hybrid diesel ute, Chery Australia is handing the naming rights of the new model to the nation, inviting the Australian public to help name the vehicle through a nationwide competition, with the winner taking home bragging rights and the first Chery ute in Australia.

Designed with Australian lifestyles in mind, the new model is set to arrive in Q4 2026 and is poised to become the world’s first plug-in hybrid diesel ute, combining traditional diesel capability with electrified efficiency, with a 1000kg payload and 3.5 tonne towing capacity.

Utes are an?iconic and deeply ingrained part of Australian culture, with over 235,000 new utes sold in 2025 alone, accounting for roughly 20% of all new vehicle sales (source: RACV).

Against this backdrop of national enthusiasm, Chery is giving Australians the unique opportunity to play a role in shaping the vehicle’s global identity by submitting their suggested name via the Chery Australia website.

"Utes aren’t just a vehicle in Australia, they’re a vital part of how we work and play. By introducing the world’s first plug-in hybrid diesel ute, we’re redefining what capability looks like for the segment. We’re excited to give Australians the opportunity to be part of this journey, and help us name the vehicle before it arrives later this year." said Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Chery Australia.

Participants will be asked to submit a proposed name along with a short explanation outlining why it is the right fit for the vehicle. Entries will be reviewed by Chery, with shortlisted names progressing to a public vote before the final name is selected.

The individual who submits the winning name will walk away with a new Chery ute when the vehicle arrives in Australia later this year.

The Great Australian Chery Ute Naming Competition opens at 12:00pm AEDT Thursday 12 March 2026 and closes 11:50pm AEDT Thursday 26 March 2026.

More details and entry information are available on the Chery Australia website at https://cherymotor.com.au/ute-name-comp

About Chery Motor Australia:

Chery?Australia is a leading automotive brand recognized globally for its commitment to innovation, style, and performance. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Chery has established itself as a pioneer in the industry. Known for producing technologically advanced and visually striking vehicles, Chery offers a diverse range of models that cater to different lifestyles and preferences. Each Chery vehicle embodies the brand’s passion for pushing boundaries and redefining the driving experience.?

For more details on Chery visit www.cherymotor.com.au or Instagram @cheryaustralia

