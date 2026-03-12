Mitrade Secures Five Awards as ASX 200 Retreats From Record Highs Amid RBA Tightening

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CFD Broker Mitrade has been recognised with five international industry awards across broker education, regulatory standards and multi-asset trading, as Australian financial markets navigate heightened volatility driven by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy expectations and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The ASX 200’s recent retreat from record highs amid geopolitical tensions and energy market disruption highlights a period of significant volatility, according to recent Reuters and Bloomberg market coverage. With the RBA poised for further tightening amid persistent inflation, traders face a complex environment. Such conditions underscore the necessity for disciplined risk management and a clear strategy — responsible trading becomes paramount when navigating uncertainty across the Australian dollar and equity indices.

As the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) emphasises financial literacy and product safeguards, Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade Australia, said the current environment reinforces the importance of responsible participation.

"The Australian retail trading landscape has evolved significantly under ASIC’s product intervention measures. Leverage caps, disclosure standards and risk controls have reshaped how traders approach the market. In a tightening cycle, when volatility increases across indices and the Australian dollar, platforms have a responsibility to ensure traders understand not just opportunity, but exposure."

Mitrade’s 2026 awards include:

Best Multi-Asset Trading from FX Daily Info

from FX Daily Info Best Broker Education Global from the International Business Magazine Awards

from the International Business Magazine Awards Regulated Broker of the Year Global from the International Business Magazine Awards

from the International Business Magazine Awards Best Broker MENA from the World Business Outlook Annual Awards

from the World Business Outlook Annual Awards Best CFD Broker Global from Global Business and Finance Magazine

The recognition reflects Mitrade’s focus on education and regulatory standards at a time when heightened volatility underscores the need for disciplined risk management.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 6M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia’s ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus’ CySEC (CIF438/23), the Cayman Islands’ CIMA (SIB1612446), South Africa’s FSCA (54842), and Mauritius’s FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.

The platform provides 900+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Mitrade redefines trading with microsecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility.

Trading involves risk. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

