ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 13 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.740 18.35% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.045 -88.61% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.310 17.22% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 21.750 -18.75% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.340 7.94% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.260 -14.05% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.170 6.38% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.840 -7.07% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.930 6.02% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.120 -6.28% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.140 5.68% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.260 -6.01% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.555 4.72% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.460 -5.98% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 8.060 4.54% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.350 -5.92% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 20.480 4.07% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.049 -5.77% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.685 4.01% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.180 -5.60% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.190 3.86% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.570 -5.17% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.955 3.80% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.640 -4.93% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.770 3.75% AMC – AMCOR PLC 56.960 -4.40% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.650 3.56% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 13.730 -4.32% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 93.700 3.46% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.840 -4.24% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.250 3.41% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 11.900 -4.19% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.060 3.38% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.600 -4.17% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.140 3.38% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 21.630 -4.04% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.120 3.37% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.200 -4.02% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.080 3.36% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.200 -3.87%

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