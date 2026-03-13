Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane to Spotlight IT Playbooks as AI and Digital Demands Reshape IT Leadership Across APAC

PR NewsWire | 1:16 PM

AI, security, data, and digital modernisation are reshaping IT’s mandate, and organisations that address these demands in isolation often struggle to convert that effort into sustained enterprise performance. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, March 17 and 18 at the W Brisbane, Info-Tech Research Group will feature its IT Playbooks framework as a central agenda theme, equipping CIOs and senior IT leaders with a structured, research-backed model for scaling operational excellence across the IT leadership team.

SYDNEY, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Technology leaders throughout Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region are being asked to modernise, secure, optimise, and innovate at the same time. Yet many IT organisations continue to pursue improvement within individual functions rather than across the full leadership system. Without coordinated execution spanning architecture, applications, security, operations, and data, investment momentum often fails to convert into measurable enterprise outcomes.



At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, March 17–18 at the W Brisbane, featured keynotes and hands-on workshops will centre on Info-Tech Research Group’s IT Playbooks framework, a structured set of 12-step methodologies designed to help IT leadership teams move from reactive operations to integrated, forward-driving performance.

"AI and digital investment alone do not create performance," says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "Impact depends on whether architecture, security, data, applications, and operations leaders are executing against a shared system. The IT Playbooks sessions at LIVE Brisbane will help leadership teams align priorities, clarify accountability, and scale improvement across the entire function."

IT Playbook Keynote and Workshops at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

The IT Playbooks programming at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane combines a mainstage keynote with applied workshops that guide leaders through structured improvement across core IT domains. Together, these sessions are designed to help attendees translate strategic ambition into coordinated execution.

The Exponential IT Leader – Info-Tech’s Playbook for IT Transformation

This keynote introduces Info-Tech’s IT Playbooks framework as a model for scaling leadership maturity. Anchored by the CIO Playbook and extended across Data, Security, Applications, Infrastructure & Operations, Enterprise Architecture, and AI, the framework enables leadership teams to improve within their domain and collectively as a unified system.

Built on principles of connected operations and strategic alignment, this workshop equips enterprise architects with tools to unify business and IT, guide investment decisions, and reduce organisational complexity.

Developed for security leaders, this workshop centres on formalising oversight, clarifying accountability, and embedding protective controls that support business priorities.

As AI initiatives expand, the gap between experimentation and operational discipline continues to widen. This workshop examines how leaders can formalise governance, define operating models, and connect AI investments directly to measurable business outcomes.

This workshop explores how organisations can improve data quality, clarify ownership, and build a scalable foundation for evidence-based decision-making, elevating data and analytics from reporting to strategic capability.

Focused on service reliability and operational discipline, this workshop guides IT leaders through modernising core environments, standardising processes, and improving performance visibility across infrastructure and support functions.

This workshop helps leaders rationalise portfolios, modernise legacy environments, and improve application lifecycle management to sustain deliberate, value-aligned improvement.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will provide CIOs and senior IT leaders with a focused forum to strengthen how their leadership teams operate as an integrated system rather than as isolated functions. Through mainstage keynotes, domain-specific workshops, and direct analyst engagement, attendees will gain the actionable frameworks to drive coordinated, enterprise-wide execution.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

