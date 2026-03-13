Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 March 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 05 March 2026 to 12 March 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-03-2026

Thursday 05 March 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 March 2026

Friday 06 March 2026

Our top ten news stories from 26 February 2026 to 05 March 2026

3 – The Short Report – 05 Mar 2026

Thursday 05 March 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 06-03-26

Monday 09 March 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

5 – Uranium Week: NexGen Energy A Key Pick

Tuesday 10 March 2026

As Middle East war rolled markets, the U308 spot market took volatility in its stride while UBS points to NexGen as preferred stock exposure

6 – WiseTech Juggling AI Risks And Growth Levers

Wednesday 11 March 2026

Interim results were well received against a backdrop of multiple moving parts and changes, while WiseTech’s growth and strategy update has boosted analysts’ confidence

7 – The Importance Of Being Added To Or Removed From ASX Indices

Friday 06 March 2026

Index membership shapes how institutional money flows, determines which analysts cover a stock, and creates predictable trading patterns that informed investors can anticipate

8 – Dicker Data Counts On IT Spending, Data Centres

Monday 09 March 2026

FY25 results for Dicker Data slightly disappointed investors, mainly due to a new dividend payout strategy, but management anticipates significant AI-related growth opportunities

9 – Breville Positioned For FY27 Earnings Rebound

Friday 06 March 2026

Interim results and the outlook for Breville Group exceeded market expectations as revenue growth accounts for the negative margin impact from tariffs

10 – Life360, Growth Deferred Or Denied?

Thursday 05 March 2026

Life360’s share price has been unceremoniously shellacked on a multi-factor set of circumstances, not helped by updated 2026 guidance

