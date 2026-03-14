The Market In Numbers – 14 Mar 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 14 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13187.340 -2.46% -3.90% -2.66% -2.66% 4.64% All Ordinaries 8839.10 -2.71% -6.32% -2.03% -2.03% 0.75% S&P ASX 200 8617.10 -2.64% -6.32% -1.12% -1.12% 0.88% S&P ASX 300 8552.00 -2.71% -6.41% -1.50% -1.50% 0.92% Communication Services 1684.90 -2.71% -1.68% -3.21% -3.21% -9.07% Consumer Discretionary 3465.30 -2.07% -6.19% -13.22% -13.22% -16.36% Consumer Staples 12243.40 -2.69% -2.14% 5.39% 5.39% 1.03% Energy 10481.10 1.72% 9.27% 25.29% 25.29% 20.82% Financials 9596.50 -0.37% -3.63% 2.79% 2.79% 0.71% Health Care 28165.60 -4.64% -5.66% -16.65% -16.65% -32.30% Industrials 7996.40 -4.33% -7.37% -5.09% -5.09% -3.88% Info Technology 1711.90 -6.99% -3.89% -20.53% -20.53% -40.99% Materials 22086.80 -4.73% -12.84% 4.57% 4.57% 39.28% Real Estate 3346.70 -5.04% -9.32% -15.62% -15.62% -14.16% Utilities 9733.30 -2.68% -3.84% 0.78% 0.78% 6.47% A-REITs 1542.10 -4.96% -9.30% -15.54% -15.54% -13.89% All Technology Index 2732.70 -5.73% -4.12% -19.54% -19.54% -32.43% Banks 4342.50 0.18% -3.04% 6.74% 6.74% 7.95% Gold Index 17874.10 -9.71% -18.29% -4.28% -4.28% 54.66% Metals & Mining 7658.80 -4.43% -12.69% 5.39% 5.39% 46.70%

The World

Index 14 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10261.15 -0.23% -5.95% 3.22% 3.22% 17.12% DAX30 23447.29 -0.61% -7.27% -4.26% -4.26% -1.93% Hang Seng 25465.60 -1.13% -4.37% -1.50% -1.50% 5.79% Nikkei 225 53819.61 -3.24% -8.55% 6.91% 6.91% 32.93% NZ50 13187.340 -2.46% -3.90% -2.66% -2.66% 4.64% DJIA 46558.47 -1.99% -4.94% -3.74% -3.74% 5.59% S&P500 6632.19 -1.60% -3.59% -3.83% -3.83% 6.89% Nasdaq Comp 22105.36 -1.26% -2.48% -5.61% -5.61% 8.52%

Metals & Minerals

Index 14 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 5082.04 -0.14% -2.54% 15.86% 15.86% 53.89% Silver (oz) 83.97 2.18% -5.50% 7.77% 7.77% 131.95% Copper (lb) 5.8215 -0.03% -3.53% 2.46% 2.46% 14.25% Aluminium (lb) 1.5968 7.30% 11.79% 19.39% 19.39% 35.41% Nickel (lb) 7.8119 -1.00% -2.98% 4.33% 4.33% 14.55% Zinc (lb) 1.5048 2.47% -1.67% 7.98% 7.98% 19.19% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.00 0.00% -5.03% 3.66% 3.66% 8.07% Iron Ore (t) 104.72 3.80% 5.75% -2.25% -2.25% 10.83%

Energy

Index 14 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 96.35 20.80% 47.35% 67.80% 67.80% 47.05% Brent Crude 101.42 20.91% 42.85% 66.67% 66.67% 51.83%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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