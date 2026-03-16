ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 16 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.061 35.56% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.090 -22.24% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.120 6.85% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.440 -13.51% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.925 4.62% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.775 -11.25% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.220 4.27% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.230 -10.14% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 7.680 4.07% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.720 -8.69% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 1.885 3.86% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.000 -8.54% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.670 3.78% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 7.040 -8.33% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.850 3.66% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.650 -8.06% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.300 3.31% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.260 -7.99% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 18.630 3.21% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.460 -7.89% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.470 3.01% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.520 -7.32% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.005 2.55% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.330 -7.30% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 20.830 2.21% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.690 2.12% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.635 -6.84% ASX – ASX LIMITED 50.310 2.09% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.670 -6.64% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 80.970 1.96% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.585 -5.93% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.550 1.93% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.160 -5.67% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.630 1.90% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.620 -5.48% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.690 1.89% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.670 -5.47% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.895 1.88% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.525 -5.41%

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