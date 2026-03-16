Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 16, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AIZ AUE BOE CHL CNU COG GHM MMI MP1 MPW OBM ORI PLY PNC PNR (2) RXL SKO SS1 STM TLX

SS1 SUN SILVER LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.64

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SS1)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Strong metallurgical testwork from Sun Silver's Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada indicates higher recoveries than expected by Canaccord Genuity.

The broker notes intermittent bottle roll tests delivered average recoveries of 77% for silver and 74% for gold, supporting potential heap leach processing.

Further tank leach testing produced higher recoveries of 87% for silver and 82% for gold while confirming mineralisation is non-refractory.

The analysts consider stronger heap leach recoveries could lower capital intensity and alter the preferred development pathway pending further metallurgical testing.

A Speculative Buy rating is retained with a $4.15 target price.

This report was published on March 5, 2026.

Target price is $4.15 Current Price is $1.64 Difference: $2.515

If SS1 meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 154% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

STM SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.40

Shaw and Partners rates ((STM)) as Buy (1) -

Sunstone Metals reported a significant intersection at the Porotillo discovery within its Bramaderos project in southern Ecuador.

A scoping study is due for completion by the middle of the year that will leverage record gold and copper prices, which Shaw and Partners believes underscores the large-scale potential of the assets.

A 462m surface trench intersection graded 0.55g/t gold equivalent, effectively expanding the known mineralisation of the cluster.

The broker points out by demonstrating continuity and growth at surface, the results provide further support for increasing the current gold equivalent resource of 3.6m ounces. Buy, High Risk retained. Target is $2.10.

This report was published on March 12, 2026.

Target price is $2.10 Current Price is $0.40 Difference: $1.705

If STM meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 432% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 32.92.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 43.89.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $11.29

Jarden rates ((TLX)) as Buy (1) -

Telix Pharmaceuticals reported interim Phase III ProstACT Global trial data showing TLX591 met both primary and secondary endpoints for safety and dosimetry.

Jarden notes the therapy demonstrated a favourable non-hematologic safety profile, although thrombocytopenia occurred in a significant portion of patients but appeared transient and manageable in most cases.

The broker highlights the key next step is FDA review of the Phase III Part 1 data to allow recruitment of US patients, with regulatory approval still uncertain despite encouraging early results.

The report concludes Telix is positioning itself as a theranostics company capable of diagnosing, monitoring and treating prostate cancer.

Buy rating and $21.00 target price retained.

This report was published on March 10, 2026.

Target price is $21.00 Current Price is $11.29 Difference: $9.71

If TLX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 86% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $25.84, suggesting upside of 128.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.04 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 371.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -10.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 806.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 59.7.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.