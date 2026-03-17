ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.820 12.02% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.900 -16.98% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 6.380 9.43% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.051 -16.39% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.500 9.09% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.450 -7.59% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 7.69% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.310 -7.46% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.620 7.64% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.960 -6.42% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.600 6.67% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.400 -6.08% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.700 6.56% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.570 -4.90% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.940 5.76% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.295 5.36% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 20.020 -4.62% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 6.240 4.87% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.280 -3.47% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.900 4.65% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.540 -3.45% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.600 4.58% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.470 -3.25% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.540 4.29% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.110 -3.12% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.585 4.28% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.720 -3.10% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.690 4.26% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 16.610 -3.09% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.400 4.09% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 45.230 -3.00% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 11.960 3.91% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 63.200 -2.77% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.250 3.91% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 128.110 -2.69% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 2.770 3.75% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 23.560 -2.68% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.210 3.67% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.645 -2.66%

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