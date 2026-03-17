Liontown Ramps Up As Lithium Price Recovers

Commodities | 1:35 PM
Liontown Resources’ interim result highlights scaling production with operational performance tracking ramp-up expectations.
- Liontown Resources’ interim result shows scaling production
- Operational performance in line with ramp-up expectations
- Underground transition, balance sheet strengthens
- Project expansion decision due in September quarter
By Mark Woodruff
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