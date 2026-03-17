Liontown Ramps Up As Lithium Price Recovers

Commodities | 1:35 PM

Liontown Resources’ interim result highlights scaling production with operational performance tracking ramp-up expectations.

  • Liontown Resources’ interim result shows scaling production
  • Operational performance in line with ramp-up expectations
  • Underground transition, balance sheet strengthens
  • Project expansion decision due in September quarter

By Mark Woodruff

A strong recovery in lithium pricing has put the sector back on investors' radar

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-03-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Liontown Ramps Up As Lithium Price Recovers

1:35 PM - Commodities
3
Uranium Week: Paladin Upgraded

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Lynas Ready To Rock ‘n’ Roll For Longer

10:45 AM - Technicals
5
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 17-Mar-2026

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 March 2026

Mar 13 2026 - Weekly Reports
2
Material Matters: Rare Earths, Coal & Contractors

Mar 12 2026 - Commodities
3
The Overnight Report: US, Iran Tensions Rise

Feb 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-02-2026

Feb 24 2026 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-03-2026

Mar 05 2026 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-03-2026

Mar 02 2026 - Australia