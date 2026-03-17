Monoova Launches an FX Hub to Bring Real-Time Collection Infrastructure to Global Money Movement

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New platform unifies collections, currency conversion, funding and settlement, enabling same-day global payments

SYDNEY, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Monoova announced the launch of its FX Hub, a new capability bringing domestic collections, foreign exchange conversion, funding, and settlement into a single automated flow.

Global payments are often slowed by fragmented banking relationships, multiple intermediaries, and disconnected processes for collections, FX conversion, funding and settlement. The result is increased FX risk, operational complexity, and liquidity pressure for businesses operating across borders. Traditional FX settlement can also take several days and often requires pre-funded accounts or overdraft facilities.

The FX Hub changes this by unifying these processes and automating the full payment lifecycle via Monoova’s API platform. By combining best-in-class domestic collection capabilities with automated FX conversion, funding, and settlement, businesses can streamline global payment operations. In addition, same-day settlements help businesses improve working capital efficiency and reduce reliance on pre-funding.

"Historically, global payments have treated FX, collections and settlement as separate problems," said Ben Hiscox, Head of FX & Treasury at Monoova. "The FX Hub brings these together into a single automated flow, allowing businesses to collect funds locally, convert currencies and settle globally without the operational complexity that usually sits between those steps."

The FX Hub also connects to a diversified global liquidity network of Tier 1 Banks and payment providers, helping reduce counterparty risk while maintaining competitive FX pricing.

The launch reflects Monoova’s continued focus on simplifying payment infrastructure and enabling businesses to collect, convert and move money globally through a single integrated platform.

About Monoova

Monoova (www.monoova.com) is a leading Payment Service Provider (PSP) transforming the way businesses move money in and out of Australia. Its API-driven platform integrates NPP, PayTo, PayID, Direct Debit, BPAY, and cross-border transfers into one seamless solution. By enabling businesses to automate and streamline transactions, enhance security, and transition effortlessly from legacy systems to real-time payments, Monoova empowers clients to scale with confidence and meet the demands of a modern payment landscape. Through its clients, Monoova facilitates transactions with more than 10% of all Australians. Monoova’s FSG/PDS is available at www.monoova.com/legal

For media inquiries, please contact: PressEnquiries@Monoova.com

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