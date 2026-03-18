ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.940 10.51% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.050 -4.71% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.440 10.45% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.515 -4.63% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 20.680 9.88% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 2.940 -4.23% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.700 8.99% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.320 -3.33% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.820 6.42% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.390 5.90% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.750 -3.15% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.600 5.88% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.120 -3.03% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.250 5.85% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.485 -2.94% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 1.960 5.38% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 2.700 -2.53% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.570 4.90% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 6.180 -2.52% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.980 4.62% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 162.340 -2.26% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.620 4.58% CSL – CSL LIMITED 138.000 -2.23% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 0.950 4.40% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 125.310 -2.19% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 13.160 4.36% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 12.240 -2.16% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 12.790 4.24% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 18.060 -2.01% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.100 3.96% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.550 -1.90% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.110 3.94% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 92.130 -1.79% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.730 3.90% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.590 -1.71% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.670 3.66% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.160 -1.69% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 29.030 3.57% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.925 -1.60%

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