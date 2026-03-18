ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.940
|10.51%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.050
|-4.71%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.440
|10.45%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.515
|-4.63%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|20.680
|9.88%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|2.940
|-4.23%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.700
|8.99%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|2.320
|-3.33%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|2.820
|6.42%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.300
|-3.23%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.390
|5.90%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|18.750
|-3.15%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.600
|5.88%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.120
|-3.03%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.250
|5.85%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.485
|-2.94%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|1.960
|5.38%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|2.700
|-2.53%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.570
|4.90%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|6.180
|-2.52%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.980
|4.62%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|162.340
|-2.26%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.620
|4.58%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|138.000
|-2.23%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|0.950
|4.40%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|125.310
|-2.19%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|13.160
|4.36%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|12.240
|-2.16%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|12.790
|4.24%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|18.060
|-2.01%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.100
|3.96%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.550
|-1.90%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.110
|3.94%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|92.130
|-1.79%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.730
|3.90%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.590
|-1.71%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|5.670
|3.66%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.160
|-1.69%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|29.030
|3.57%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.925
|-1.60%
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