Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 18, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:53 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A11 ASX AUC CKF CNB CPU CVN EOS IKE IMM KAR LIC NST RSG RWC SRV SYR TCG

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $10.06

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CKF)) as Buy (1) -

Collins Foods has reiterated FY26 earnings guidance and affirmed that same-store sales in the year to date are tracking slightly ahead of what Canaccord Genuity expected.

The broker finds the additional 8 KFC stores in Germany strategically appealing with the implied EV/EBITDA consistent with the company's historical acquisition multiples.

The broker envisages upside risk to estimates, with sustained execution on KFC Europe as a growth driver to support a re-rating of the PE back towards the mid to upper end of its historical range (15-25x) versus the current 16x.

Buy rating retained. Target is raised to $12.78 from $12.57.

This report was published on March 12, 2026.

Target price is $12.78 Current Price is $10.06 Difference: $2.72

If CKF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $12.41, suggesting upside of 23.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in April.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 51.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.73. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 51.6, implying annual growth of 588.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 60.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.77. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 61.3, implying annual growth of 18.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CNB CARNABY RESOURCES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.46

Moelis rates ((CNB)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis makes material revisions to its production and financial outlook for Carnaby Resources to better reflect updated information, with its valuation now incorporating the prefeasibility study and assuming additional equity.

Key is the low-capital path to commencement of production as the company will not require the construction of a concentrator, given the toll treatment agreement with Glencore.

The broker points out, from an economic perspective, this may not be the most value accretive approach, yet in the current market, investors are likely more interested in avoiding risk than academic arguments regarding the value of fixed infrastructure.

Buy rating and target reduced to $0.90 from $1.05.

This report was published on March 16, 2026.

Target price is $0.90 Current Price is $0.46 Difference: $0.445

If CNB meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 98% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.79.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CPU COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $28.67

Jarden rates ((CPU)) as Underweight (4) -

The Nasdaq exchange has announced an equity token design integrating blockchain records into the issuer’s official share registry, with token transfers carrying full legal equivalence to underlying securities.

Computershare faces emerging structural risks from exchange-led tokenisation, with Jarden noting Nasdaq’s initiative signals a shift from theory to active execution.

Exchanges are positioning at the centre of tokenised markets, creating growth opportunities while increasing competitive pressure on transfer agents, the analysts explain.

Medium-term risks to Computershare’s revenue streams are anticipated, including corporate actions and transaction fees, as digital infrastructure evolves.

The broker notes near-term protection from existing relationships but longer-term disruption risk building.

Underweight rating and target of $30.00 maintained.

This report was published on March 13, 2026.

Target price is $30.00 Current Price is $28.67 Difference: $1.33

If CPU meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $36.12, suggesting upside of 24.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 116.90 cents and EPS of 220.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.01. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 203.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 116.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 118.30 cents and EPS of 222.98 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 206.7, implying annual growth of 1.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 116.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources