CIO Priorities 2026: AI Value and Financial Discipline Define IT Leadership in APAC, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

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Technology leaders throughout Australia and the Asia-Pacific region are under increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable returns on AI and digital investments as economic conditions tighten and regulatory scrutiny heightens. Info-Tech Research Group’s CIO Priorities 2026 report draws on global survey data, diagnostics, and executive interviews to identify five priorities shaping IT leadership agendas in the year ahead.

SYDNEY, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — APAC IT leaders are confronting a year defined by AI acceleration, cost sensitivity, and rising accountability from executive leadership teams. According to Info-Tech Research Group’s CIO Priorities 2026, demonstrating tangible business value from IT investment is becoming the standard for leadership credibility, with technology adoption alone failing to meet executive expectations.



The CIO Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group shows that while AI remains central to enterprise strategy, CIO success in the year ahead will hinge on disciplined value delivery, proactive risk management, and stronger data and financial foundations. The firm’s report outlines the five priorities shaping how APAC CIOs are moving from experimentation to enterprise value.

Regional organisations face a complex environment shaped by evolving data governance expectations, sector-specific compliance requirements, and heightened cybersecurity exposure. The report draws on Info-Tech’s Future of IT 2026 Survey, diagnostic benchmarks, and interviews with senior IT executives to examine how CIOs are adapting capabilities to deliver measurable outcomes while maintaining operational resilience.

The findings indicate that although AI remains central to strategic planning, many organisations continue to encounter barriers to scaling initiatives effectively. Risk governance fragmentation, data ownership ambiguity, and financial opacity frequently limit the return on innovation efforts.

"The expectation across APAC has shifted. CIOs are no longer being asked whether they are investing in AI, but whether that investment is delivering measurable value for the business," says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "Financial discipline and risk governance cannot be treated as separate conversations from AI strategy. Leaders who can bring all three into alignment will be the ones who earn sustained executive confidence."

Five Key Priorities for CIOs in 2026

Based on Info-Tech’s research findings, the CIO Priorities 2026 report identifies five priorities that will define IT leadership in the coming year:

Maximise AI Investments With a Focus on Value Streams

More than three-quarters of CIOs surveyed expect their organisations to have invested in agentic AI by the end of 2026. However, enterprise architecture continues to show one of the widest gaps between importance and effectiveness. IT leaders rate its importance at 8.7 out of 10, while effectiveness lags at 6.3 out of 10. The report emphasises that AI value realisation depends on operating model redesign, strengthened enterprise architecture, and tighter alignment across people, processes, and governance. Prepare for the Unknown With a Proactive Risk Practice

CIOs rank AI and emerging technologies as the top disruptor to their organisations over the next 12 months, followed by cybersecurity incidents and regulatory change. Despite this, only 6% of CIOs report that accountability for enterprise governance, risk, and compliance is shared across multiple executives. Nearly three-quarters of higher-maturity organisations have fully integrated enterprise risk management practices, compared to just one-quarter of lower-maturity peers. The report notes that many organisations will need to shift from reactive, siloed processes toward cross-functional, foresight-driven risk management models. Empower Domain Experts With Data Accountability

Data governance represents the single largest capability gap identified across Info-Tech’s IT Management and Governance Diagnostic, with a 2.8-point gap between importance and effectiveness. While 72.5% of IT leaders report current investment in data management solutions, governance maturity continues to lag. The report points to federated data operating models that assign accountability to domain experts while maintaining centralised standards, enabling AI readiness and unlocking cross-domain insight without sacrificing compliance or control. Don’t Lose the Cyber Arms Race

AI-driven threats are increasing in speed and sophistication. Info-Tech’s survey data shows that IT security is the most common area where organisations are acquiring or considering AI solutions. CIOs who prioritise AI in cybersecurity report significantly higher confidence in their ability to detect and respond to AI-powered attacks. However, the report cautions that automation must be paired with observability, governance, and human oversight to prevent overreliance on AI systems. Run IT by the Numbers

Info-Tech’s CEO-CIO Alignment Diagnostic reveals an optimism gap between CIOs and their executive peers. While 34% of CIOs expect large IT budget increases, only 27% of executives share that expectation. This disconnect reinforces the need for stronger IT financial management practices, including cost attribution, transparency, and value-based funding models. Financial discipline is positioned as essential for funding high-impact digital and AI initiatives without relying on assumed growth.

The CIO Priorities 2026 report provides guidance for organisations looking to strengthen foundational capabilities while pursuing innovation-led transformation. The report includes case examples from CIOs, structured frameworks, and actionable research pathways.

The report also features perspectives on enterprise risk management from Amazon Web Services. Additional case examples examine the use of AI agents to automate security operations in a telecom-managed security environment, and the application of IT financial management to improve mission effectiveness at the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech’s experts, and access to the complete CIO Priorities 2026 report, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech’s HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm’s SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm’s Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

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