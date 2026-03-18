‘Hard Work Wins’: AIB turns MBA graduation into a victory lap for working professionals

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SYDNEY, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sydney commuters will be invited to reflect on their career ambitions this week as the Australian Institute of Business (AIB) launches its latest campaign with a public activation in Martin Place.



AIB photobooth activation

Running from 11am–7pm on Thursday 19 March, the installation will feature a professional headshot photobooth alongside a public writing wall where passers-by can share their career goals, forming a collective mural of ambition throughout the day. The activation positions AIB’s MBA as the fuel for achieving career wins.

But the activation is only the starting line.

It marks the launch of Hard Work Wins, AIB’s new campaign celebrating the resilience required to earn an MBA while juggling careers, family and everyday life.

To the outside world, an MBA can look like just another qualification — another line on a CV or a LinkedIn update. But for those earning it, it represents years of late nights, reopened laptops after the kids are asleep, and the determination to keep going when quitting would be easier.

Borrowing from the language of sport, the campaign reframes the student journey as an endurance event, drawing parallels between the grit required to complete an MBA while working full time and the determination needed to cross a finish line.

That narrative comes to life at AIB’s graduation ceremony at ICC Sydney on 20 March, where the venue will be transformed into a victory celebration.

Graduates will see their names featured on a "Finishers Wall" inspired by major marathon events, while handheld cheering signs echo race-day culture with lines such as "Powered by caffeine, case studies and chaos" and "Pain is temporary. MBA status is forever." Students will also receive a physical trophy alongside their diploma and have the opportunity to record their own "winner’s speech" at a video booth.

The approach reflects AIB’s ethos as an MBA provider that supports its students beyond the virtual classroom.

"As a 100% online institution, graduation is the biggest physical brand moment in the AIB journey," said Ana Bellico, Creative and Campaign Manager at AIB. "It’s a chance to properly celebrate our students and recognise the commitment it takes to balance careers, family and study."

The 2026 ceremony follows the success of last year’s It’s a Pretty Big Deal campaign, which turned graduation into a city-wide celebration of student success. The 2026 event sold out a full month before ticket closing, while AIB’s post-graduation Sydney Harbour boat cruise is expected to attract almost 400 attendees.

Rather than treating graduation as a procedural academic event, AIB has transformed it into a large-scale brand experience designed to celebrate the graduate journey.

With Hard Work Wins, AIB is reinforcing the idea that earning an MBA deserves more than a standard ceremony.

It deserves a victory lap.

PR CONTACT

Ana Bellico

Creative and Campaign Manager

ana.bellico@aib.edu.au

+61 413 969 702

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