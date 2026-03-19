ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 19 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.430
|15.17%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.280
|-14.09%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|8.030
|8.54%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.380
|-12.80%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|33.700
|7.19%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.560
|-12.10%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|19.860
|5.92%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.680
|-11.39%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|2.010
|5.51%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.450
|-11.31%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.530
|5.33%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.030
|-11.21%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|32.970
|4.60%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.510
|-10.70%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.285
|4.05%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.120
|-10.65%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.040
|3.40%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.610
|-10.64%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|8.020
|3.22%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.130
|-10.61%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|10.470
|2.95%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.445
|-10.53%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|21.220
|2.61%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.340
|-10.37%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.950
|2.29%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.130
|-10.02%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.430
|2.10%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|10.900
|-9.99%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|36.740
|2.00%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.360
|-9.79%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|21.430
|1.52%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|12.210
|-9.56%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|4.380
|1.39%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.565
|-9.54%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.190
|1.39%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.960
|-9.50%
|APA – APA GROUP
|9.570
|1.06%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|10.480
|-9.34%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.990
|1.01%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|6.070
|-8.86%
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