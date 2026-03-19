Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 19, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 12:53 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AL3 ANZ BNZ CBA CCV CTM D3E HLO HUB JDO MQG NAB NST NWL RCL RXL SLS USL WAF WBC

D3E D3 ENERGY LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.47

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((D3E)) as No Rating (-1) -

Research as a Service (RaaS) notes Natural gas and helium play D3 Energy is progressing its production right application (PRA) and front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies.

Management is targeting project sanction for initial gas and helium development in 2026.

The broker notes planned geophysical campaigns and drilling could lift reserves and resources, supported by positive test results.

Tightening global helium supply and South Africa’s looming gas deficit are seen as enhancing the strategic importance of the company’s assets.

The broke considers D3 Energy a niche opportunity within the global energy market.

A valuation range of $1.44-2.83 per share is assigned, with a midpoint of $2.28.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research standard doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on March 17, 2026.

Target price is $2.28 Current Price is $0.47 Difference: $1.81

If D3E meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 385% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 21.56.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.95 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.10.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

HLO HELLOWORLD TRAVEL LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $1.47

Shaw and Partners rates ((HLO)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners assesses the latest statistics for January on overseas arrivals and departures bode well for Helloworld Travel, as departures were up 8.4% in the year to date and the travel destination mix "reasonably steady".

For reference, March is one of the weakest months for outbound travel. The brokerr retains a Buy rating and $2.80 target.

This report was published on March 19, 2026.

Target price is $2.80 Current Price is $1.47 Difference: $1.33

If HLO meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 90% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 22.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.62.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 23.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.34.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

HUB HUB24 LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $82.94

Jarden rates ((HUB)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden's analysis of APRA fund-level superannuation data for large funds reinforces its conviction that Hub24 is the stand-out beneficiary of structural flows within the Australian system.

The company is extending its lead over rival Netwealth Group in organic growth, outpacing on competitive rollovers, member contributions and SMSF capture. The differential is expected to persist over the next 12-24 months given Hub24's investment in the wider ecosystem.

Broadly, specialist platform providers are continuing to take a disproportionate share of industry super funds and legacy retail, likely reflecting superior platform functionality, the broker adds. Buy rating and $129.70 target maintained.

This report was published on March 17, 2026.

Target price is $129.70 Current Price is $82.94 Difference: $46.76

If HUB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 56% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $111.89, suggesting upside of 38.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 75.70 cents and EPS of 166.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 49.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 163.4, implying annual growth of 66.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 77.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 49.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 87.90 cents and EPS of 192.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 43.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 194.6, implying annual growth of 19.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 96.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 41.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources