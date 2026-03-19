Metcash Selects Coveo AI as an e-Commerce Partner

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Australia’s leading wholesaler teams with Coveo and SAP to elevate product discovery, personalization and conversion, helping independent retailers make informed procurement decisions, speeding ordering, invoicing, and receiving products

MONTREAL and SYDNEY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Coveo, the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced that Metcash, Australia’s leading wholesale distribution and marketing company, has selected the Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform to power its next-generation e-commerce experience. In partnership with SAP, the global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, Coveo enables Metcash to deliver hyper-personalized search results and a more streamlined, intelligent e-commerce experience.

"Sorted, Metcash’s B2B e-commerce marketplace, is leveraging Coveo’s commerce-tuned AI models and their SAP partnership to support thousands of proudly independent businesses across Australia, accessing and procuring the products and services they need to run their businesses in a simpler, better and more efficient way than ever before," said Simon Williams, General Manager B2B e-commerce at Metcash.

"Metcash plays a vital role in supporting independent retailers across Australia, and we’re proud to support that mission," said Peter Curran, general manager, commerce, Coveo. "By bringing Coveo’s AI-Relevance technology into their SAP environment, Metcash can deliver meaningful, personalized product discovery at scale, strengthening local businesses and improving the experience for retailers."

"Independent retailers depend on Metcash for easy access to the products and insights they need every day," said Touraj Vaziri, Account Director SAP. "By integrating SAP Commerce Cloud with Coveo’s advanced AI, Metcash will be able to elevate how retailers search, discover, and source products, ultimately improving efficiency and strengthening their competitive edge."

"Metcash plays a vital role in keeping communities connected and independent retailers competitive. With the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform, Metcash will be able to transform how it connects products, insights, and customers to drive measurable results," said Alexander Mahr, managing director, Coveo APAC. "This enables their entire network to move at the speed of possible with AI-powered discovery."

About Metcash

Metcash is Australia’s leading wholesale distribution and marketing company to the independent retail network. Serving retail and wholesale customers across the Food, Liquor and Hardware sectors, Metcash is committed to winning with independents. Sorted, powered by Metcash, is a B2B e-commerce marketplace used by thousands of independent businesses across Australia to trade more efficiently and stay connected to trusted suppliers.

For more information, visit www.metcash.com.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person’s journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

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