ROYAL CARIBBEAN DELIVERS MORE ISLAND TIME THAN EVER WITH ROYAL BEACH CLUB LELEPA AND NEW 2027-28 AUSTRALIA SUMMER LINEUP

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Australia’s boldest summer yet features the first-of-its-kind South Pacific island experience, plus more short getaways and longer holidays on Anthem and Voyager of the Seas starting October 2027

SYDNEY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Royal Caribbean is unveiling its most exciting Australian summer yet with all-in holiday adventures and the debut of Royal Beach Club Lelepa*, the Southern Hemisphere’s first Royal Caribbean exclusive cruise destination for a holiday like no other. From October 2027 to April 2028, travellers can look forward to more short getaways, weekend departures and ways to bask in island time on Anthem of the Seas from Sydney and Voyager of the Seas from Brisbane, delivering 2- to 12-night holidays across Australia, the sun-soaked South Pacific – including the ultimate beach day at the all-new Royal Beach Club Lelepa – and breathtaking New Zealand. The new lineup of 2027-28 holidays on two of the boldest ships at sea are now available to book on Royal Caribbean’s website.



Opening in 2027, Royal Beach Club Lelepa will debut Royal Caribbean’s first exclusive cruise destination in the South Pacific, delivering the ultimate beach day for guests sailing from Australia. Travelers can unwind on two pristine beaches, take on adventure with a nature trail, snorkeling and kayaking, and enjoy locally inspired cuisine with 10 bars and all-inclusive island eats.

"As the most trusted holiday partner in Australia, Royal Caribbean continues to raise the bar on the ultimate family holiday with Royal Beach Club Lelepa – a first-of-its-kind destination in the Southern Hemisphere inspired by the natural beauty and spirit of the South Pacific region," said Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean. "We know Australian families love holidaying in the South Pacific, and Lelepa takes that to an entirely new level with an experience they won’t find anywhere else in the world. With an expanded lineup of weekend sailings, short escapes and longer ways to holiday, we’re giving travellers even more reasons to explore fan-favourite destinations across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific."

The ultimate island time is in store at Royal Beach Club Lelepa – a first-of-its-kind destination located on the island nation of Vanuatu in the Southern Hemisphere, included on every South Pacific getaway from Sydney and Brisbane starting October 2027. Guests can enjoy two pristine beaches, including a serene adults-only retreat and an activity-packed family beach where friendly competitions invite travellers to become the island’s champion. Whether it’s unwinding on sun-soaked shores, hiking a scenic nature trail or snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, Lelepa offers something for every kind of holidaymaker. From 10 bars and unlimited island eats to umbrellas, loungers and towels all included, guests can enjoy the perfect day in untouched paradise.

Australian Summer 2027-2028 Highlights:

Anthem of the Seas – From Sydney, Australia

Across 24 headline-making getaways ranging from three to 17 nights, the Quantum Class favourite is providing more ways to celebrate the weekend with 3-night escapes and South Pacific holidays , including visits to Royal Beach Club Lelepa for guests to bask in spectacular island beauty.

the Quantum Class favourite is providing more ways to celebrate the weekend with and , including visits to for guests to bask in spectacular island beauty. 9- to 12-night New Zealand holidays take holidaymakers to far-flung destinations, including Wellington, Christchurch , Dunedin and Milford Sound, for families looking to experience landscapes, culture and cuisine that deliver on the wow factor in one seamless getaway.

take holidaymakers to far-flung destinations, including , and for families looking to experience landscapes, culture and cuisine that deliver on the wow factor in one seamless getaway. Adding to the adventures are ways to ring in the festivities with a 9-night South Pacific Christmas holiday – featuring Christmas Day at Royal Beach Club Lelepa – and a New Zealand New Year getaway that welcomes 2028 in the beauty of the Sounds, turning the most wonderful time of year into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

featuring Christmas Day at and a New Year getaway that welcomes 2028 in the beauty of the Sounds, turning the most wonderful time of year into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. The spectacle of the season is a 17-night Transpacific adventure departing from Honolulu. Swapping the long-haul flight for a Pacific crossing, travellers can journey across the world’s largest ocean before arriving in Australia in bold, unforgettable style.

Voyager of the Seas – From Brisbane, Australia

Bringing the heat to the Sunshine State from October 2027, Voyager will deliver 29 sun-soaked holidays ranging from two to 25 nights , turning Queensland into the launchpad for memory-maxing adventures and more weekends for families and friends to experience the ultimate getaway.

will deliver 29 sun-soaked holidays ranging from , turning Queensland into the launchpad for memory-maxing adventures and more weekends for families and friends to experience the ultimate getaway. Starting at the beginning of the Queensland summer holidays, travellers can go from Brisbane to beyond beautiful 7-night South Pacific adventures visiting the brand-new Royal Beach Club Lelepa , along with Noumea, Lifou, Mystery Island, Port Vila and Luganville, including Christmas and New Year escapes.

visiting the brand-new , along with and including Christmas and New Year escapes. Closer to home, 4-night Whitsundays getaways to Airlie Beach , alongside six vibrant short escapes , put bragworthy beach days in Queensland’s own backyard.

to , alongside , put bragworthy beach days in Queensland’s own backyard. For those ready to go bigger, a spectacular 25-night Transpacific adventure departing Seattle calls French Polynesia and Hawaii before arriving in Brisbane.

With two iconic ships owning the lineup, the 2027-28 season brings bold adventures to maximise every moment at sea. Thrill-seekers can reach new heights on the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, master the waves on the FlowRider surf simulator, enjoy sweeping 360-degree ocean views from the North Star observation capsule, and have a friendly face off in the glow-in-the-dark Battle for Planet Z laser tag clash. When it’s time to refuel, holidaymakers can discover flavours from around the world, including fresh sashimi at Izumi, premium steaks at Chops Grille, and rustic Italian classics at Giovanni’s Table. World-class entertainment is the star of the show on both ships as Anthem hits the high notes with the Olivier Award-winning phenomenon "We Will Rock You," while Voyager dazzles with the ice-skating spectacular "Ice Odyssey," where professional skaters bring the magic and mystery of tarot cards to the rink.

More details on the 2027-28 holidays are available on Royal Caribbean’s website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line’s game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with industry-leading innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills and ways to chill, to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 23 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the vacation brand’s Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas, plus four new signature destinations joining the growing lineup by 2027.

Media can stay up to date by following?@RoyalCaribPR?on X and visit?www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com.?For?additional?information or to book, vacationers can visit?www.RoyalCaribbean.com,?call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.



Opening in 2027, Royal Beach Club Lelepa will debut Royal Caribbean’s first exclusive cruise destination in the South Pacific, delivering the ultimate beach day for guests sailing from Australia. Travelers can unwind on two pristine beaches, take on adventure with a nature trail, snorkeling and kayaking, and enjoy locally inspired cuisine with 10 bars and all-inclusive island eats.



Anthem of the Seas offers a lineup of thrilling experiences. From the RipCord by iFly sky diving experience to the North Star glass observation capsule that takes vacationers more than 300 feet above the ocean, to robust culinary and drink experiences, there are adventures for guests of all ages.

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