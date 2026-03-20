ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.460 9.52% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.775 -11.93% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.580 8.40% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.265 -10.92% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.270 7.57% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.220 -10.20% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.440 7.06% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.140 -9.51% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 33.000 6.83% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.180 -7.81% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.550 6.80% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 2.410 -7.31% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.540 6.57% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 10.110 -7.25% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.640 5.94% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 83.030 -7.18% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.710 5.86% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.350 -6.57% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.250 5.22% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.285 -6.56% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.840 5.14% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.380 -6.12% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.430 4.78% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 3.880 -6.05% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 8.150 4.76% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.300 -5.74% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.470 4.66% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 2.970 -5.71% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.290 4.62% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.520 -5.44% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.050 4.59% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 1.780 -5.07% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.780 4.51% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.450 -5.04% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 12.210 4.45% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 5.670 -5.03% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 27.300 4.32% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.600 -4.76% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 12.740 4.26% 360 – LIFE360 INC 18.080 -4.69%

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