Emerging Markets At An Inflection Point

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Global market dynamics are changing, and to the potential benefit of Emerging Markets, reports Ernest Yeung, Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Discovery Equity Strategy at T. Rowe Price.

Multiple factors are redirecting investors’ attention toward Emerging Markets in 2026

After a decade defined by US exceptionalism, the most important market signal today may not be a new technology trend or an election cycle, it may be the direction of capital itself.

Emerging markets (EM) have delivered a strong run over the past year. Initially, the rally appeared tactical: valuations were discounted, the US dollar softened, and investors sought opportunities beyond an increasingly concentrated US market.

But the narrative is evolving. What began as a rebound may be developing into something more structural, powered by capital flows, currency dynamics, and a macroeconomic cycle that increasingly favours parts of the developing world.

US equities now account for roughly two-thirds of global equity benchmarks, an extraordinary concentration.

When allocations are that skewed, even modest adjustments can have meaningful consequences. A one-percentage-point reallocation away from US equities can translate into a proportionally significant inflow into EM simply because the asset class is smaller.

What feels incremental in the US can feel amplified elsewhere, both in equity prices and currencies.

Dollar weakness over the past year has already encouraged investors to deploy capital outside the US, lifting Europe, Japan, and emerging markets. But Europe and Japan have enjoyed multi-year rallies and positioning there appears increasingly crowded.

Emerging markets, by contrast, have rallied for only about 12 months. Valuations remain relatively attractive and investor positioning is still comparatively light.

There is also growing unease, particularly among European and UK allocators, about concentration risk in US assets. This is not a wholesale retreat, but portfolio shifts often begin at the margin.

At the same time, US-based investors are responding to the same currency signal: when the dollar weakens, international assets become more attractive in home-currency terms. Different motivations may be leading to the same outcome, with capital gradually rotating outward.

If that rotation persists, EM could become a higher-beta beneficiary.

The structural case extends beyond flows. Since the pandemic, developed and emerging economies have followed different policy paths. Developed markets maintained fiscal support and accommodative monetary policy for longer, contributing to persistent inflation and limiting policy flexibility.

Many emerging markets, by contrast, tightened earlier and more aggressively.

Brazil’s policy rate, for example, reached the mid-teens. Several EM central banks acted decisively, bringing inflation under control sooner. As a result, much of the emerging world now has greater scope to ease policy if growth slows, flexibility that developed markets may lack.

If the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates, some EM central banks could ease more assertively, creating room for positive growth surprises.

Unlike previous cycles, when developed and emerging markets moved largely in sync, today’s trajectories appear increasingly distinct. Developed markets look late-cycle and inflation-constrained; parts of EM may be earlier in their recovery phase.

That divergence may strengthen the argument that this is more than a valuation trade.

Artificial intelligence (AI) remains the dominant global equity narrative, and some investors question whether rotating away from the US means giving up exposure to that theme.

In reality, EM offers differentiated participation. Taiwan and Korea, the two largest emerging equity markets, sit at the heart of the global semiconductor supply chain.

The current earnings impulse in AI hardware runs directly through these markets, where capacity tightness and pricing power have supported strong performance. In recent months, select Korean semiconductor names even outperformed headline US technology stocks.