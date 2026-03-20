Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 March 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM
Our top ten news from 12 March 2026 to 19 March 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 March 2026
Friday 13 March 2026
Our top ten news stories from 05 March 2026 to 12 March 2026
2 – Material Matters: Rare Earths, Coal & Contractors
Thursday 12 March 2026
A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Prices for rare earths surge; Middle East conflict impacts coal pricing; and onwards and upwards for contractors
3 – ARB’s Growth Story Tested By Headwinds
Monday 16 March 2026
While ARB Corp’s near-term outlook disappointed with interim results, analysts continue to eye structural industry tailwinds and the US expansion opportunity
4 – Market Concerns Eclipse NextDC’s Growth Outlook
Friday 13 March 2026
NextDC’s latest results positively surprised with records set as the data centres operator continues to capture the massive AI-tailwinds of infrastructure demand and investment
5 – Uranium Week: Paladin Upgraded
Tuesday 17 March 2026
Activity in the U308 spot market trended lower as uncertainty over the Middle East war kept participants on the sideline until the end of the week
6 – A-REITs: Debt And RBA Hikes vs Solid Momentum
Thursday 12 March 2026
A-REITs underperformed during result season despite positive results, hampered by rate rise fears (unlikely to subside in the short term). The outlook is not necessarily bleak
7 – When Might Northern Star’s Woes End?
Wednesday 18 March 2026
As gold prices hit record highs, Northern Star has delivered yet another downgrade, leading brokers to question management, and the share price to tank
8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-03-26
Monday 16 March 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 13-03-26
Friday 13 March 2026
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
10 – The Short Report – 19 Mar 2026
Thursday 19 March 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market