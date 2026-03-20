Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 March 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 12 March 2026 to 19 March 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 March 2026

Friday 13 March 2026

Our top ten news stories from 05 March 2026 to 12 March 2026

2 – Material Matters: Rare Earths, Coal & Contractors

Thursday 12 March 2026

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Prices for rare earths surge; Middle East conflict impacts coal pricing; and onwards and upwards for contractors

3 – ARB’s Growth Story Tested By Headwinds

Monday 16 March 2026

While ARB Corp’s near-term outlook disappointed with interim results, analysts continue to eye structural industry tailwinds and the US expansion opportunity

4 – Market Concerns Eclipse NextDC’s Growth Outlook

Friday 13 March 2026

NextDC’s latest results positively surprised with records set as the data centres operator continues to capture the massive AI-tailwinds of infrastructure demand and investment

5 – Uranium Week: Paladin Upgraded

Tuesday 17 March 2026

Activity in the U308 spot market trended lower as uncertainty over the Middle East war kept participants on the sideline until the end of the week

6 – A-REITs: Debt And RBA Hikes vs Solid Momentum

Thursday 12 March 2026

A-REITs underperformed during result season despite positive results, hampered by rate rise fears (unlikely to subside in the short term). The outlook is not necessarily bleak

7 – When Might Northern Star’s Woes End?

Wednesday 18 March 2026

As gold prices hit record highs, Northern Star has delivered yet another downgrade, leading brokers to question management, and the share price to tank

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-03-26

Monday 16 March 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 13-03-26

Friday 13 March 2026

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – The Short Report – 19 Mar 2026

Thursday 19 March 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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