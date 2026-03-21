The Market In Numbers – 21 Mar 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 21 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12989.990 -1.50% -5.34% -4.12% -4.12% 3.07% All Ordinaries 8628.30 -2.38% -8.56% -4.37% -4.37% -1.65% S&P ASX 200 8428.40 -2.19% -8.37% -3.28% -3.28% -1.33% S&P ASX 300 8360.90 -2.23% -8.50% -3.70% -3.70% -1.34% Communication Services 1688.70 0.23% -1.46% -2.99% -2.99% -8.87% Consumer Discretionary 3345.00 -3.47% -9.44% -16.23% -16.23% -19.26% Consumer Staples 12498.80 2.09% -0.10% 7.58% 7.58% 3.14% Energy 11146.60 6.35% 16.21% 33.24% 33.24% 28.49% Financials 9548.60 -0.50% -4.11% 2.27% 2.27% 0.21% Health Care 27530.50 -2.25% -7.79% -18.53% -18.53% -33.83% Industrials 7805.40 -2.39% -9.58% -7.36% -7.36% -6.17% Info Technology 1639.30 -4.24% -7.97% -23.90% -23.90% -43.49% Materials 20520.20 -7.09% -19.03% -2.85% -2.85% 29.40% Real Estate 3296.00 -1.51% -10.69% -16.90% -16.90% -15.46% Utilities 10049.20 3.25% -0.72% 4.05% 4.05% 9.93% A-REITs 1519.20 -1.48% -10.65% -16.79% -16.79% -15.17% All Technology Index 2602.90 -4.75% -8.68% -23.37% -23.37% -35.64% Banks 4316.50 -0.60% -3.62% 6.10% 6.10% 7.31% Gold Index 15815.80 -11.52% -27.70% -15.30% -15.30% 36.85% Metals & Mining 7094.50 -7.37% -19.12% -2.37% -2.37% 35.89%

The World

Index 21 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9918.33 -3.34% -9.09% -0.23% -0.23% 13.21% DAX30 22380.19 -4.55% -11.49% -8.62% -8.62% -6.40% Hang Seng 25277.32 -0.74% -5.08% -2.23% -2.23% 5.01% Nikkei 225 53372.53 -0.83% -9.31% 6.03% 6.03% 31.83% NZ50 12989.990 -1.50% -5.34% -4.12% -4.12% 3.07% DJIA 45577.47 -2.11% -6.94% -5.77% -5.77% 3.36% S&P500 6506.48 -1.90% -5.41% -5.65% -5.65% 4.86% Nasdaq Comp 21647.61 -2.07% -4.50% -7.56% -7.56% 6.27%

Metals & Minerals

Index 21 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4659.14 -8.32% -10.65% 6.22% 6.22% 41.09% Silver (oz) 72.84 -13.25% -18.02% -6.51% -6.51% 101.21% Copper (lb) 5.5203 -5.17% -8.52% -2.85% -2.85% 8.34% Aluminium (lb) 1.4710 -7.88% 2.98% 9.98% 9.98% 24.75% Nickel (lb) 7.7049 -1.37% -4.31% 2.90% 2.90% 12.99% Zinc (lb) 1.3935 -7.40% -8.94% -0.01% -0.01% 10.38% Uranium (lb) weekly 85.50 0.59% -4.47% 4.27% 4.27% 8.71% Iron Ore (t) 105.64 0.88% 6.67% -1.39% -1.39% 11.80%

Energy

Index 21 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 94.59 -1.83% 44.66% 64.73% 64.73% 44.37% Brent Crude 107.69 6.18% 51.68% 76.98% 76.98% 61.21%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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