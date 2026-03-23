ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 23 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.495 8.79% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.545 -18.05% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.235 6.82% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.300 -16.34% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 21.420 6.09% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 7.840 -15.61% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 12.660 5.68% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.630 -14.44% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 23.800 5.40% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.325 -13.96% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.760 5.31% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.265 -12.15% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.660 4.76% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.930 -11.85% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 4.57% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.050 -11.02% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.510 4.50% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.410 -10.87% 360 – LIFE360 INC 18.810 4.04% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 9.120 -9.79% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.040 3.99% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.940 -9.70% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.630 3.92% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.430 -9.21% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 8.630 3.85% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.255 -9.06% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 5.880 3.70% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.210 -8.81% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.070 3.69% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.130 -8.48% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 4.240 3.67% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.410 -8.37% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.290 3.62% DPM – DPM METALS INC 42.190 -8.18% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.900 3.59% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.505 -8.18% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 7.610 3.54% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.250 -8.16% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 27.680 3.36% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.570 -8.05%

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