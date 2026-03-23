Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 23, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:44 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

BOE BTL DUR EBO EBR GG8 SGLLV (2) SGM SNZ TCG TTM

BOE BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $1.56

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BOE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

While the size of Boss Energy’s Gould’s and Jason’s resources has increased, Canaccord Genuity notes lower grades following additional drilling.

Resources rise to 33.1mlbs at Gould’s (up by 32%) and 12.0mlbs at Jason’s, though continuity of high-grade mineralisation remains limited, explain the analysts.

Both deposits are seen as candidates for wide-spaced wellfield extraction similar to Honeymoon.

Canaccord lowers its target price to $2.55 from $2.80 and retains a Speculative Buy rating.

In the broker’s view, the Iranian conflict reinforces the global shift toward energy security, with nuclear power positioned as a key beneficiary of this structural trend.

This report was published on March 19, 2026.

Target price is $2.55 Current Price is $1.56 Difference: $0.99

If BOE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 63% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.60, suggesting upside of 8.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.1, implying annual growth of 101.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BTL BEETALOO ENERGY AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Energy - Overnight Price: $0.25

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((BTL)) as No Rating (-1) -

Beetaloo Energy Australia explores for gas in the Northhern Territory and with the end of the wet season approaching is scheduled to return to the field to complete testing and validation works to enable the mobilisation and construction of the Carpentaria gas plant.

Research as a Service (RaaS) would not be surprised if the production opportunity accelerates once field performance is better defined. While acknowledging that "not everything moves in a straight line" first gas by late 2026 appears possible.

The broker welcomes the impending completion of the Tamboran Resources ((TBN)) farm-out process, delivering an initial resource price benchmark.

Valuation ranges are $0.81-1.16 with the midpoint at $0.89.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research doesn't carry any targets, ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from valuations and commentary.

This report was published on March 19, 2026.

Target price is $0.89 Current Price is $0.25 Difference: $0.64

If BTL meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 256% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DUR DURATEC LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $2.33

Shaw and Partners rates ((DUR)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners sees Duratec as an attractive way to gain Energy exposure, with a high-growth, high-margin platform targeting Australia’s circa $5bn infrastructure services market.

The Energy segment is a key earnings driver for Duratec, highlights the analyst, delivering 77% of FY25 revenue growth and sustaining a gross margin near 29% into 1H26.

Commentary posits strategic acquisitions have expanded capabilities across fabrication, remediation and decommissioning, increasing share of client spend and supporting integrated service delivery.

Shaw retains a Buy rating and target of $2.40. Strong Tier 1 contracts and rising MSA exposure are noted, improving earnings visibility and margin stability.

This report was published on March 23, 2026.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $2.33 Difference: $0.07

If DUR meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 4.30 cents and EPS of 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.84.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 4.90 cents and EPS of 10.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.38.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources