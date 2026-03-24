ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 7.090 9.24% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.320 -8.47% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.450 8.89% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.570 -6.79% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.720 6.92% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.340 -6.71% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.540 6.57% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 16.450 -4.86% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.550 6.53% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.205 -4.74% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.700 6.06% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 42.750 -4.45% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.630 5.95% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.046 -4.17% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.320 5.93% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.475 -3.91% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.205 5.70% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.110 -3.90% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.305 5.24% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.730 -3.87% DPM – DPM METALS INC 44.170 4.69% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 8.300 -3.82% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 52.930 4.56% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 39.170 -3.74% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.495 4.55% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 5.670 -3.57% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.020 4.38% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.285 -3.39% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.885 4.12% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.890 -3.36% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.860 4.09% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.060 -3.21% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.670 4.07% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.200 -3.03% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.515 4.04% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.910 -2.94% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.870 3.99% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.360 -2.88% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.150 3.95% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 1.695 -2.87%

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