Oracle Launches AI Customer Excellence Centre to Drive Innovation Across Australia and Oceania

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Sydney-based Oracle AI Customer Excellence Centre will serve as a regional hub to help organisations adopt the latest AI innovations and accelerate business transformation

SYDNEY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Oracle AI World Tour — Oracle today announced the launch of its AI Customer Excellence Centre in Sydney to help organisations keep pace with rapid AI advancements. The Oracle AI Customer Excellence Centre (AI CEC) will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, bringing together leaders to drive AI adoption and success across Australia and Oceania.

"AI will change everything and it will fuel the next wave of opportunity and growth," said Stephen Bovis, regional managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Oracle. "The Oracle AI Customer Excellence Centre reflects Oracle’s commitment to helping customers, partners, and developers across Australia and Oceania innovate faster using cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies. It will help build the skills and ecosystem needed to support Australia’s digital economy by enabling organisations of all sizes to experiment, learn, and turn innovation into real-world impact."

The Oracle AI CEC builds on Oracle’s longstanding commitment to supporting governments and enterprises across Australia and Oceania. Through strategic ecosystem partnerships and as part of a global network of innovation centres, these facilities enable customers to design architect, and validate solutions in secured, scalable environments. The Oracle AI CEC provides access to Oracle and third-party technologies, along with flexible deployment options through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help organisations reduce complexity, accelerate decision-making, and speed time to market.

Supported by a dedicated team of Oracle experts and a network of partners, the Oracle AI CEC is designed to help organisations train teams, test innovations in secured cloud environments, and gain the knowledge needed to transform critical business operations. Benefits of the Oracle AI CEC include:

Training: Provides organisations access to training and certifications on the latest cloud and AI technologies led by Oracle University and ecosystem partners.

Provides organisations access to training and certifications on the latest cloud and AI technologies led by Oracle University and ecosystem partners. Experimentation: Enables organisations to test early-stage AI innovations in secured cloud environments. Using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, organisations can explore agentic AI, AI-powered analytics, generative AI, and machine learning across multiple industries, including public sector, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications.

Enables organisations to test early-stage AI innovations in secured cloud environments. Using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, organisations can explore agentic AI, AI-powered analytics, generative AI, and machine learning across multiple industries, including public sector, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications. Transformation: Enables organisations to conduct proof-of-concept projects and lay the foundation for full-scale implementation by allowing them to pilot AI initiatives to test their feasibility and potential benefits.

Enables organisations to conduct proof-of-concept projects and lay the foundation for full-scale implementation by allowing them to pilot AI initiatives to test their feasibility and potential benefits. Rapid Implementation: Enables organisations to quickly adopt new predictive, generative, and agentic AI features embedded in finance, HR, supply chain, sales, service, and marketing workflows. With the powerful AI capabilities embedded across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, organisations can help increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, and improve the employee and customer experience.

Analysts and Customers on the Launch of the Oracle AI Centre of Excellence Sydney

"Artificial intelligence is fuelling unprecedented global demand for cloud infrastructure, data platforms and storage. ADAPT’s latest Edge research shows Australian organisations are already experiencing a 23% surge in compute demand, with a further 26% growth expected in the coming year as AI moves from pilots to production. As spending rises, boards and leadership teams want clear proof of AI’s financial impact. With funding constraints and competing priorities still major barriers, technology leaders are under pressure to demonstrate measurable returns. Centres of Excellence, such as the one being launched in Sydney by Oracle, could help accelerate the shift from AI experimentation to real business value while strengthening Australia’s innovation capability," said Matt Boon, senior research director, ADAPT.

"Access to a local Centre of Excellence gives us a practical environment to experiment, learn, and validate AI solutions in real-world conditions before committing to broader deployment," said Ryan Klose, executive general manager, chief information officer, Royal Flying Doctor Services. "It’s not just a showcase of what AI can do, it’s a place to reimagine what’s possible for our organisation. With the support of Oracle’s technology and partner ecosystem, we can reduce risk, accelerate time-to-value, and ensure the AI initiatives we scale are grounded in real operational needs and deliver measurable impact."

Oracle continues to work with industry, governments and partners to promote responsible, secure, and trustworthy AI adoption.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle AI World Tour

Oracle AI World Tour is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organisations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of cloud and AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world tour or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.

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