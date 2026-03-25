ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 25 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 6.230 34.56% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.690 -36.70% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.260 19.33% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.590 -8.38% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 8.740 14.40% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.910 -7.28% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.550 13.50% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.250 -5.30% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.685 12.71% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.550 -4.97% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.440 12.05% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.430 -4.72% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.720 12.05% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.880 -4.62% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.290 11.90% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.745 -3.87% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 7.920 11.71% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 7.980 -3.86% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.730 11.61% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 33.620 -3.20% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.520 11.50% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.380 -2.86% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.405 11.07% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 33.000 -2.45% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.480 11.03% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.410 -2.43% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 10.410 10.86% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.660 -2.30% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.220 10.83% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.310 -1.36% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 10.750 10.48% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 28.030 -1.27% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.020 10.44% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.740 -1.14% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.440 10.34% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 12.070 -1.07% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.680 10.18% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.740 -0.80% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.795 10.12% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 17.260 -0.69%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms