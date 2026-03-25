ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 25 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|6.230
|34.56%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.690
|-36.70%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.260
|19.33%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.590
|-8.38%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|8.740
|14.40%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.910
|-7.28%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.550
|13.50%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.250
|-5.30%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.685
|12.71%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.550
|-4.97%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.440
|12.05%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|3.430
|-4.72%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.720
|12.05%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.880
|-4.62%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.290
|11.90%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.745
|-3.87%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|7.920
|11.71%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|7.980
|-3.86%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.730
|11.61%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|33.620
|-3.20%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.520
|11.50%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.380
|-2.86%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.405
|11.07%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|33.000
|-2.45%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.480
|11.03%
|WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED
|2.410
|-2.43%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|10.410
|10.86%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.660
|-2.30%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|5.220
|10.83%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.310
|-1.36%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|10.750
|10.48%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|28.030
|-1.27%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|4.020
|10.44%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|1.740
|-1.14%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.440
|10.34%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|12.070
|-1.07%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|3.680
|10.18%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.740
|-0.80%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.795
|10.12%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|17.260
|-0.69%
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