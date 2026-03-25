Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 25, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 1:47 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A11 ALL ARX AUE BRG BTL BTR CNB CTM HVN JBH LNW MAF MYR PME PMV SM1 SNZ TPG WES

CNB CARNABY RESOURCES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.36

Moelis rates ((CNB)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis highlights new drilling at Carnaby Resources’ Trekelano deposit, confirming continuity of high-grade mineralisation and potential extension at depth.

These results support the prospect of expanding the resource and adding underground development potential below the current open pit, the analyst explains.

Commentary notes the breccia shoot is now defined over a 600m down-plunge extent, reinforcing confidence in the broader Greater Duchess project.

Management's development focus remains on advancing the feasibility study, the final investment decision (FID) and near-term production pathway supported by low capital intensity. explains Moelis.

Unchanged Buy rating and 90c target.

This report was published on March 25, 2026.

Target price is $0.90 Current Price is $0.36 Difference: $0.535

If CNB meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 147% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.06.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CTM CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $0.53

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CTM)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Centaurus Metals has received a US$190m Letter of Intent (LOI) from Brazil’s development bank, marking a key step toward funding the Jaguar Nickel Project, Canaccord Genuity highlights.

Commentary outlines the facility has potential to cover around half of pre-production capex, with additional funding options including equity, offtake prepayments or project sell-down.

The broker notes the LOI follows a binding offtake agreement with Glencore, supporting project credibility and financing progression ahead of the final investment decision (FID) targeted for September 2026.

Canaccord retains a Speculative Buy rating and 85c target.

This report was published on March 24, 2026.

Target price is $0.85 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.32

If CTM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 106.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 44.17.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

HVN HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consumer Electronics - Overnight Price: $4.97

Jarden rates ((HVN)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden highlights AI and replacement cycles as potential upside drivers for IT and consumer electronics demand, despite a challenging macro backdrop.

Replacement activity is expected to add 6%-9% to sales, with peak demand expected across FY26–FY27.

The broker believes OEM price increases, particularly from memory cost inflation, may support sales growth, though volume risks remain from higher prices.

Upside potential is strongest for JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, according to Jarden, with AI adoption and device proliferation supporting multi-year demand growth.

The broker also expects Wesfarmers, via Officeworks, and Breville Group to benefit.

Target of $6.60 and Overweight rating are kept for Harvey Norman.

This report was published on March 23, 2026.

Target price is $6.60 Current Price is $4.97 Difference: $1.63

If HVN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $6.54, suggesting upside of 30.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 26.00 cents and EPS of 37.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 38.2, implying annual growth of -8.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 29.00 cents and EPS of 42.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 41.0, implying annual growth of 7.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources