ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 1.970 7.07% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.580 -12.78%
MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.310 6.90% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.865 -8.47%
ORI – ORICA LIMITED 20.600 5.48% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.510 -8.11%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.480 5.16% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.235 -7.84%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.450 4.65% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.330 -7.68%
IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.600 3.90% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.310 -6.71%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.980 3.66% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 1.000 -6.10%
MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.165 3.13% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.700 -6.04%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.660 3.10% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.265 -5.95%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.740 3.03% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 3.370 -4.80%
AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 6.470 2.86% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.290 -4.68%
GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 6.400 2.73% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.950 -4.52%
ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.180 2.72% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.615 -4.44%
VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.440 2.52% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.535 -4.36%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.850 2.48% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.850 -4.26%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.280 2.40% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.540 -4.15%
CSL – CSL LIMITED 144.350 2.38% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.000 -4.15%
DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED 3.120 2.30% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.955 -4.02%
WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 34.380 2.26% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.160 -3.95%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.880 2.23% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.240 -3.88%

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