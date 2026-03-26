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SYDNEY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Recently, Fox ESS, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has claimed the top position nationally for installed energy storage capacity in February, according to SunWiz, Australia’s leading solar energy consultancy.



Fox ESS Claims No.1 Spot in Australia for Energy Storage Installations

SunWiz’s February market report shows Fox ESS achieving the highest installed storage capacity in Australia, a milestone that underlines the company’s rapid momentum across the residential storage market.

The ranking follows further recognition earlier in this year, when SunWiz named Fox ESS Top Growth Leader for 2025. The company also reported continued scale-up, reaching nearly 12k installations in February.

"A longstanding leader in the UK and German markets, Fox ESS has rapidly established itself as a leading force in Australia’s energy storage sector. Their competitively-priced solution and international leadership are clearly resonating with both installers and consumers, and the February results reflect their strong and growing position in the Australian market," Warwick Johnston, Managing Director of SunWiz, said.

Performance and efficiency underpin the growth

The success isn’t from a single burst. Instead, it builds on Fox ESS’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance products and technology worldwide. Earlier this month, Fox ESS reported achieving a new benchmark of 97% energy storage system efficiency, assessed by HTW Berlin, described as one of the world’s most rigorous testing organisations.

Fox ESS has also previously ranked among the top brands in multiple markets, according to EUPD Research. Meanwhile, the latest S&P Global Energy Residential Energy Storage Index shows the company is ranked No. 1 for market share in the UK, Poland and across Europe, based on MWh shipments.

Long-term commitment in Australia

Fox ESS is pursuing a long-term strategy to support its growth in Australia, including building a 30-expert service team dedicated to help partners resolve issues promptly.

The company has also expanded its footprint, with two offices opened in succession in Melbourne and Sydney, aiming to strengthen support for distributors, retailers and installers nationwide.

"We’re thrilled to achieve this tremendous milestone, and extremely grateful to the partners who’ve placed their trust in Fox ESS," said Brooks Richard, Managing Director of APAC & Middle East at Fox ESS. "As the market accelerates, we’re doubling down on advanced products and tailored local services to help build a more resilient energy landscape for Australian households."

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