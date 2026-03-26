PR NewsWire | 12:38 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Australia, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, unveils its latest innovations — PowerTitan 3.0 with AC block design and Hybrid Solution at Sungrow PV & ESS Summit in Sydney. The event attracted over 300 partners and industry experts to explore emerging technologies and market trends shaping Australia’s energy transition.



More Than Powering Today Shaping Australia’s PV & ESS Future

Australia’s utility-scale renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly, driven by federal CIS incentives, state targets and strong investor confidence, accelerating the deployment of large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the National Electricity Market (NEM). Developers are increasingly prioritising integrated, grid-supportive projects aligned with stricter technical standards and long-term value, but the sector still faces challenges including system strength shortfalls, voltage instability, complex grid connection processes and lengthy approval timelines, alongside rising requirements for grid-forming capability and advanced modelling.

PowerTitan 3.0: Optimized for Australia’s Utility ESS Landscape

Sungrow’s PowerTitan 3.0 is a next-generation utility-scale energy storage solution designed to address weak-grid conditions, advanced grid-forming requirements, and the operational realities of Australia’s evolving energy landscape.

Key highlights:

High-density architecture: 600+ Ah stacked battery cells with a SiC-based power conversion system (PCS), supporting flexible 4–8 hour discharge durations.

600+ Ah stacked battery cells with a SiC-based power conversion system (PCS), supporting flexible 4–8 hour discharge durations. Compact, scalable design: Each 20-foot container houses 1.78 MW PCS and 7.14 MWh battery capacity; blocks can reach 7.2 MW/28.5 MWh (4-hour configuration), reducing land use by 20% and lowering overall project costs.

Each 20-foot container houses 1.78 MW PCS and 7.14 MWh battery capacity; blocks can reach 7.2 MW/28.5 MWh (4-hour configuration), reducing land use by 20% and lowering overall project costs. High efficiency and reliability: PCS achieves 99.3% max efficiency with 120% continuous overload; stacked cells enable 92% system-level round-trip efficiency (RTE).

PCS achieves 99.3% max efficiency with 120% continuous overload; stacked cells enable 92% system-level round-trip efficiency (RTE). Rapid deployment: AC block design allows factory pre-installation and pre-commissioning, self-configuration, and automated system checks in under one hour — enabling a 1 GWh project to be deployed in just 12 days.

AC block design allows factory pre-installation and pre-commissioning, self-configuration, and automated system checks in under one hour — enabling a 1 GWh project to be deployed in just 12 days. Durable and environment-ready: Operates at ambient temperatures up to 45? with low noise (63 dBA), IP55 protection, and C5 corrosion resistance for harsh Australian conditions.

Hybrid Solution:The Rise of DC Coupled PV & BESS Integration

Sungrow also introduced the Hybrid Solution, featuring the 1+X modular inverter series with DC Coupling and AC Coupling Solution showcase, and Sungrow’s DC-coupling technology solution outperforms traditional designs in cost, functionality and performance. Key advantages include:

Single-platform design: integrating PV, ESS, and PowerTitan 3.0 with a dedicated DC/DC module and PV-ESS Synergy Management System.

integrating PV, ESS, and PowerTitan 3.0 with a dedicated DC/DC module and PV-ESS Synergy Management System. Flexible, high-performance operation : Long discharge durations up to 8 hours, DC/AC ratio up to 2.0, and ESS power ratio up to 100%.

: Long discharge durations up to 8 hours, DC/AC ratio up to 2.0, and ESS power ratio up to 100%. Cost and efficiency optimization: System-level energy conversion improved by 3-5% with reduced overall project costs.

Advancing Grid-Forming Technology in Australia

Dr. Dan Xiao, Sungrow Australia Technical Expert highlighted the essential role of GFM in supporting renewables-rich grids and meeting evolving Australian standards. Sungrow’s expertise includes voltage/frequency support, oscillation damping, GW-level black start, and system strength enhancement. As renewable penetration continues to accelerate, grid-forming (GFM) technology is becoming increasingly critical to ensuring stable and resilient power systems.

The summit featured the panel discussion with nearly ten industry experts, who shared insights on energy transition pathways and real-world project experiences. In addition, Sungrow also launched the Energy Storage Safety White Paper with TÜV Rheinland, further supporting the safe and sustainable deployment of energy storage systems.

"In Australia, Sungrow has built a strong foundation over the past 13 years, expanding from early market entry to delivering large-scale utility and energy storage projects across the country," said Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow Asia Pacific. "Key projects such as the Cunderdin DC-coupled project, Templers BESS are in full operation and the Pelican Point BESS is currently under construction demonstrate our capability to deliver at scale. Meanwhile, our pipeline continues to grow, including multiple projects expected to reach financial close in 2026 and landmark developments such as the Halys BESS, with a planned capacity exceeding 3GWh."

Looking ahead, Sungrow will continue to expand its presence in Australia through strategic local investments and advanced energy storage solutions, collaborating across the industry to drive the country’s clean energy transition and create a more flexible, reliable, and sustainable grid.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

Media contact:

Luly Wang

luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms