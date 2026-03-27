ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 3.620 7.42% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.820 -15.86% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.430 7.19% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.880 -13.39% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.650 5.65% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.455 -10.78% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 40.260 5.01% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.460 -10.48% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.230 4.89% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 11.440 -7.89% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.325 4.84% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 4.580 -7.10% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 1.880 4.44% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.410 -6.83% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.048 4.35% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.695 -6.08% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.900 4.05% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 5.600 -6.04% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.660 4.04% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 32.370 -5.93% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.930 3.93% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.190 -5.27% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.150 3.62% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.665 -5.00% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 8.360 3.59% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.100 -4.87% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.270 3.48% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.800 -4.76% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.600 3.45% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.250 -4.58% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.680 3.41% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 13.850 -4.55% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 3.980 3.38% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.110 -4.42% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.110 3.34% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.400 -4.38% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.370 3.27% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.560 -4.27% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 8.000 3.23% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.690 -4.06%

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