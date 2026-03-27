Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 March 2026

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Our top ten news from 19 March 2026 to 26 March 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Thursday 19 March 2026 Top calls and sector favourites from strategists and analysts for when better times arrive for Australian equities

2 – Gold’s Outlook No Longer Straightforward Thursday 19 March 2026 Oil-driven inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, central bank buying and selling and logistical issues in the Middle East will all influence the price of gold in 2026

3 – The Short Report – 19 Mar 2026 Thursday 19 March 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – Material Matters: Rare Earths, Aluminium, Coal, Gold, Copper & Lithium Thursday 19 March 2026 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Strategic importance of rare earths; thermal coal and aluminium prices to benefit from Middle East conflict; RBC Capital materially raises forecasts for gold, copper and lithium

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-03-2026 Wednesday 25 March 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

6 – a2 Milk Confidently Targets More Gains In China Monday 23 March 2026 Despite recent fears around demographic factors weighing on a2 Milk Co’s performance, analysts note supportive Chinese policies and highlight market share gains

7 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 March 2026 Friday 20 March 2026 Our top ten news stories from 12 March 2026 to 19 March 2026

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 20-03-26 Monday 23 March 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Fortress Australia: Identifying The ‘Real’ Beneficiaries Of The $330bn Defence Pipeline Monday 23 March 2026 Defence spending is on an upward trajectory, globally. Which (small cap) companies on the ASX stand to benefit?

10 – ASIC Watch: Star Entertainment Judgment Draws Executive Liability Line Thursday 26 March 2026 Recent court decisions and actions undertaken by ASIC signal a definitive end to corporate complacency regarding regulatory risk in Australia

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