The Market In Numbers – 28 Mar 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 28 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12935.390 -0.42% -5.74% -4.52% -4.52% 2.64% All Ordinaries 8712.80 0.98% -7.66% -3.43% -3.43% -0.69% S&P ASX 200 8516.30 1.04% -7.42% -2.27% -2.27% -0.30% S&P ASX 300 8444.00 0.99% -7.59% -2.75% -2.75% -0.36% Communication Services 1682.10 -0.39% -1.84% -3.37% -3.37% -9.22% Consumer Discretionary 3406.70 1.84% -7.77% -14.68% -14.68% -17.77% Consumer Staples 12529.10 0.24% 0.14% 7.84% 7.84% 3.39% Energy 11242.30 0.86% 17.21% 34.39% 34.39% 29.59% Financials 9475.30 -0.77% -4.84% 1.49% 1.49% -0.56% Health Care 28010.50 1.74% -6.18% -17.11% -17.11% -32.67% Industrials 7893.70 1.13% -8.56% -6.31% -6.31% -5.11% Info Technology 1561.10 -4.77% -12.36% -27.53% -27.53% -46.18% Materials 21457.20 4.57% -15.33% 1.59% 1.59% 35.31% Real Estate 3272.10 -0.73% -11.34% -17.50% -17.50% -16.07% Utilities 10387.20 3.36% 2.62% 7.55% 7.55% 13.63% A-REITs 1506.90 -0.81% -11.37% -17.47% -17.47% -15.86% All Technology Index 2553.00 -1.92% -10.43% -24.83% -24.83% -36.87% Banks 4227.10 -2.07% -5.62% 3.90% 3.90% 5.08% Gold Index 15748.30 -0.43% -28.01% -15.66% -15.66% 36.26% Metals & Mining 7409.30 4.44% -15.53% 1.96% 1.96% 41.92%

The World

Index 28 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9967.35 0.49% -8.64% 0.27% 0.27% 13.77% DAX30 22300.75 -0.35% -11.80% -8.94% -8.94% -6.73% Hang Seng 24951.88 -1.29% -6.30% -3.49% -3.49% 3.65% Nikkei 225 53373.07 0.00% -9.31% 6.03% 6.03% 31.83% NZ50 12935.390 -0.42% -5.74% -4.52% -4.52% 2.64% DJIA 45166.64 -0.90% -7.78% -6.62% -6.62% 2.43% S&P500 6368.85 -2.12% -7.41% -7.65% -7.65% 2.64% Nasdaq Comp 20948.36 -3.23% -7.59% -10.55% -10.55% 2.84%

Metals & Minerals

Index 28 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4407.50 -5.40% -15.48% 0.48% 0.48% 33.47% Silver (oz) 68.13 -6.48% -23.33% -12.57% -12.57% 88.18% Copper (lb) 5.4703 -0.91% -9.35% -3.73% -3.73% 7.36% Aluminium (lb) 1.4741 0.21% 3.20% 10.21% 10.21% 25.01% Nickel (lb) 7.8569 1.97% -2.42% 4.93% 4.93% 15.21% Zinc (lb) 1.4007 0.52% -8.47% 0.51% 0.51% 10.95% Uranium (lb) weekly 82.70 -3.27% -7.60% 0.85% 0.85% 5.15% Iron Ore (t) 106.14 0.47% 7.18% -0.92% -0.92% 12.33%

Energy

Index 28 Mar 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 93.71 -0.93% 43.31% 63.20% 63.20% 43.03% Brent Crude 100.89 -6.31% 42.10% 65.80% 65.80% 51.03%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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