ASIC Watch: Record $350m Penalty Haul Signals Litigation Super-Cycle

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List StockArray ( [0] => ANZ [1] => MQG [2] => NWL [3] => HUB [4] => PPS [5] => PTM [6] => SGR [7] => IAG [8] => SUN [9] => QBE [10] => DUB )

This story features ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ANZ

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

Ahead of incoming Chair Sarah Court assuming her role on June 1, ASIC's actions already reflect a fundamental shift in the regulator's philosophy and approach.

ASIC's litigation-led enforcement super-cycle led to record high penalties in H2 2025

$583M in remediation and refunds delivered to tens of thousands of Australians

Record $349.8m in civil penalties

Companies with comprehensive compliance manuals but dysfunctional cultures, flawed systems, or inadequate oversight face material financial consequences

By Valery Prihartono

ASIC Watch: FNArena is keeping a watchful eye over the ins & outs of the financial sector regulator in Australia

This story features ANZ BANKING GROUP, THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, CBUS, MACQUARIE GROUP, PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, NETWEALTH GROUP, and record-breaking enforcement outcomes.

The transition into 2026 has marked the formal commencement of a litigation-led enforcement super-cycle, with ASIC securing a record $349.8m in court-ordered civil penalties in the second half of 2025 — the highest six-monthly total in the agency’s history.

Record $349.8m in civil penalties secured in H2 2025, highest in ASIC history

ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) faces -$250m combined penalty, the largest ever against a single entity

$583M in remediation and refunds delivered to tens of thousands of Australians

Record $349.8m in civil penalties secured in H2 2025, highest in ASIC history

14-year jail sentence for Chris Marco; the highest ever from an ASIC investigation

Cbus ordered to pay -$23.5m penalty exceeding trustee’s annual revenue

The Anatomy of a Record Enforcement Haul

The record $349.8m in civil penalties reflects a fundamental shift in ASIC’s regulatory philosophy under incoming Chair Sarah Court, who assumes the role on June 1, 2026.

The regulator has moved decisively away from administrative settlements toward high-stakes courtroom outcomes.

Deputy Chair Sarah Court has noted that ASIC has doubled the number of new investigations and nearly doubled the number of new matters filed in court compared to the previous year.

This litigation super-cycle is headlined by massive institutional penalties demonstrating that “substance over form” has become the primary enforcement metric.

For investors, the message is clear: comprehensive compliance manuals provide no defense if underlying systems, cultures, or pricing engines prove dysfunctional.

The enforcement outcomes demonstrate material financial consequences for governance failures regardless of documentation quality.

ANZ Bank: The $250m Template for Institutional Liability

The enforcement wave is headlined by the Federal Court’s order requiring ANZ Banking Group to pay a combined -$250m in penalties for widespread misconduct and systemic risk failures — the largest combined penalty ever secured against a single entity.

The ANZ case provides a definitive blueprint for how non-financial risk triggers material financial liabilities. The misconduct spanned four separate proceedings across both Institutional and Retail divisions.

Institutional Market Failures: $135m

The most serious component involved ANZ’s unconscionable conduct while acting as joint lead manager for a $14bn Australian Government bond transaction.

The Federal Court found ANZ sold significant volumes of 10-year Australian bond futures in a manner placing downward price pressure on the bonds, effectively denying the Australian Government the opportunity to protect the public interest.

For this “inexcusable” conduct, the court imposed a record -$80m penalty for unconscionable conduct alone, with total institutional penalties reaching -$135m when combined with related market manipulation findings.

The case establishes that investment banks operating in government bond markets face severe consequences when trading activities conflict with public interest obligations. ANZ’s institutional reputation has been materially damaged beyond the direct financial penalty.

Retail Banking Failures: $115m

The retail failures proved equally damaging to ANZ’s reputation and balance sheet:

Interest Rate Failures ($40m):

ANZ Bank was fined -$40m for failing to pay promised interest rates on savings accounts to tens of thousands of customers. The systematic nature of these failures –occurring over extended periods affecting large customer cohorts– demonstrated control deficiencies in core banking systems.

Deceased Customer Fees ($35m):

The bank paid -$35m in penalties for failing to refund fees charged to thousands of deceased customers’ accounts. This failure continued after customer deaths were known to the bank, indicating inadequate systems preventing fee charges on deceased estates.

Hardship Notice Failures ($40m):

Perhaps most damaging from a social license perspective, ANZ was fined 0$40m for failing to respond to nearly 500 customer hardship notices in the required timeframes. Some vulnerable customers waited over two years for responses during periods of financial stress.

This systematic failure to assist customers experiencing hardship –a fundamental banking obligation– demonstrates governance breakdown at the intersection of technology, training, and culture.

Investment Implications: The “ANZ Precedent”

For investors across the banking sector, the ANZ enforcement establishes several critical precedents:

Basic Banking Carries Million-Dollar Risk: The interest rate and hardship notice failures weren’t sophisticated financial engineering – they were fundamental banking operations. If ANZ can incur -$40m penalties for interest rate miscalculations and hardship response delays, every retail bank faces similar exposure.

Legacy Systems Are Liabilities: Many retail bank penalties stem from inadequate systems unable to manage basic customer obligations at scale. Banks with aging technology infrastructure face elevated regulatory risk requiring defensive technology investment.

Compliance Integration Matters: The breadth of ANZ’s failures –spanning institutional markets, retail products, deceased estates, and hardship processes– indicates compliance deficiencies across organizational silos. Banks with fragmented compliance functions face similar multi-front exposure.

Reputational Damage Exceeds Penalties: The -$250m represents only direct court costs. ANZ faces ongoing customer acquisition challenges, elevated regulatory supervision, compressed management attention to remediation, and potential shareholder litigation.

For ANZ Bank shareholders specifically, the enforcement creates multi-year headwinds through elevated compliance spending, remediation costs, and reputational damage affecting market share growth.

The bank requires several years of demonstrating a reformed culture and systems before regulatory relationships normalise.

Superannuation Under Scrutiny: The Cbus Penalty

The trustee for the Cbus superannuation fund was ordered to pay -$23.5m for serious failures in processing death benefits and insurance claims, impacting over 7,000 members.

This penalty is remarkable because it exceeds the $18.5m in revenue the trustee reported for the 2024 financial year.

The Death Benefit Processing Breakdown

The Federal Court found that for significant periods in 2023, nearly half of all outstanding death claims had been unresolved for longer than a year. This caused “serious and unacceptable consequences” for grieving families waiting for financial support during difficult periods.

The systematic nature of the failures –affecting thousands of members over extended periods– demonstrated control deficiencies in fundamental superannuation trustee obligations. Processing death benefits and insurance claims represents a core fiduciary duty; extended delays indicate governance breakdown.

Penalty Exceeding Revenue: The New Deterrence Standard

The court’s decision to impose penalties exceeding the trustee’s annual revenue represents a significant escalation in superannuation enforcement. This establishes that penalties must be sufficiently punitive to deter even the largest industry funds from governance failures.

For superannuation trustees, the penalty calculation ignored revenue constraints and focused instead on:

Seriousness of member harm (families waiting years during grief)

Scale of failures (over 7,000 members affected)

Duration of non-compliance (years of systematic delays)

Deterrence requirements (preventing similar failures industry-wide)

Investment Implications for the Superannuation Sector

The Cbus enforcement carries material implications across the superannuation industry:

Operational Metrics Become Material Risk: Death benefit and insurance claim processing times –previously regarded as operational details– now represent material regulatory risk. Funds with poor processing metrics face enforcement exposure.

Industry Fund Scrutiny Intensifies: Cbus operates as an industry fund with union governance representation. The enforcement demonstrates ASIC will pursue material penalties against industry funds with equal intensity as retail or corporate funds.

Member Communication Obligations: Beyond processing delays, the court emphasised failures to adequately communicate with members about claim status. Funds must invest in member communication systems alongside claim processing improvements.

Trustee Revenue No Longer Ceiling: The penalty exceeding revenue establishes that financial capacity doesn’t limit penalty amounts. Trustees cannot assume penalties will be calibrated to revenue or profitability — they may exceed both.

For members of superannuation funds, the Cbus case reinforces the importance of:

Reviewing fund operational performance metrics beyond investment returns

Monitoring claim processing statistics disclosed in annual reports

Considering operational quality when selecting funds, not just fees and returns

Escalating unresolved claims to trustees and regulators when appropriate

Platform Liability: The $422m Remediation Bill

Beyond court-imposed penalties, ASIC oversaw the delivery of $583m in remediation and refunds in late 2025. This figure was dominated by court-enforceable undertakings from major platform providers for failed investment products:

Macquarie’s $321m Shield Remediation

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) committed to paying -$321m to investors in the collapsed Shield Master Fund. The remediation reflects Macquarie’s role as a platform provider distributing Shield products to retail investors.

The massive remediation amount demonstrates that platform providers bear substantial financial consequences when products they distribute fail, even when the platform didn’t manufacture the product or provide advice regarding it.

Netwealth’s $101m First Guardian Remediation

Netwealth Group ((NWL)) committed to paying -$101m to First Guardian Master Fund investors following that fund’s collapse. Similar to Macquarie, Netwealth operated as a platform provider enabling investor access to the failed product.

The Gatekeeper Liability Evolution

The combined $422m in platform remediation establishes critical precedents for the platform business model:

Distribution Creates Liability: Platforms cannot treat themselves as passive infrastructure merely connecting investors with products. The act of making products available on platforms creates gatekeeper obligations and potential liability for product failures.

Due Diligence Is Mandatory: Platforms must conduct rigorous ongoing due diligence on products offered, not just initial inclusion reviews. The Shield and First Guardian collapses involved deteriorating performance over time; platforms must monitor and act on warning signs.

Remediation Exceeds Revenue: For some platform providers, these remediation amounts exceed annual platform revenue from affected products. The financial exposure from gatekeeper failures can dwarf the income generated from product distribution.

Investment Implications for Platform Providers

The platform remediation wave creates material risks for listed platform businesses:

Business Model Viability Questions: If platforms must remediate investors when distributed products fail –potentially for amounts exceeding platform revenue from those products– the risk-return profile of platform models requires reassessment.

Product Range Rationalisation: Platforms will likely narrow product ranges, excluding higher-risk offerings where due diligence costs and potential liability exceed revenue opportunity. This may reduce platform differentiation and competitive advantage.

Insurance and Capital: Platforms require either insurance coverage for gatekeeper liability or elevated capital reserves to absorb potential remediation costs. Both approaches compress returns on equity.

Ongoing Due Diligence Costs: Platforms must invest in continuous product monitoring systems and teams, creating permanent compliance cost increases, reducing margin potential.

For investors in platform providers like HUB24 ((HUB)), Netwealth, and Praemium ((PPS)), the Shield and First Guardian remediations demand reassessment of:

Product mix risk profiles and concentration in higher-risk products

Due diligence framework adequacy and ongoing monitoring capabilities

Insurance coverage for gatekeeper liability

Management discussion of how platform obligations are evolving

Capital adequacy for potential future remediation requirements

Criminal Accountability: Record 14-Year Sentence

While multi-million dollar institutional fines dominate headlines, individual criminal prosecutions demonstrate that serious financial misconduct leads to imprisonment, not just corporate penalties.

Chris Marco: 14 Years for $34m Fraud

West Australian fraudster Chris Marco received a 14-year prison sentence; the highest sentence ever resulting from an ASIC criminal investigation. Marco was found guilty of 43 counts of fraud totaling more than $34m.

Operating an unregistered managed investment scheme, Marco built trust with investors over the years before systematically misappropriating their funds.

The fraud involved sophisticated deception, maintaining false returns and fabricated reports while diverting investor money for personal use.

The severity of the sentence –14 years with a 12-year non-parole period– signals that the “soft” period of sentencing for financial crime has ended.

Courts are now imposing custodial sentences commensurate with the seriousness of financial fraud and harm to victims.

Rodney Forrest: 6 Years for Platinum Insider Trading

Former Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) investment manager Rodney Forrest was sentenced on January 23 to six years in prison for insider trading and procuring others to trade.

Forrest admitted to secretly accessing the computer of the chairman of Regal Partners to photograph a confidential pitch deck regarding a takeover bid for Platinum.

He then traded on the information, generating over $300,000 in profit while procuring associates to trade as well.

Investigation Velocity Increases

Critically for market integrity, ASIC’s new specialist insider trading team completed the Forrest investigation and secured a jail term in just over a year; a significant acceleration of the “crime to jail time” pipeline.

The rapid investigation demonstrates ASIC’s enhanced capability to:

Detect suspicious trading patterns around material corporate events

Obtain warrants and evidence quickly from technology systems

Build prosecution-ready cases efficiently

Secure guilty pleas or convictions without extended trials

Personal Accountability Implications

The custodial sentences create material deterrence for financial misconduct:

Fraud Severity Recognition : The 14-year Marco sentence establishes the courts’ view of financial fraud as a serious crime warranting extended imprisonment, not white-collar leniency.

Insider Trading Consequences : Six years imprisonment for a $300,000 profit demonstrates insider trading carries severe personal consequences disproportionate to gains. The deterrence effect extends beyond monetary penalties.

Professional Reputation Destruction : Both Marco and Forrest face permanent professional exclusion beyond imprisonment. No financial services career survives fraud or insider trading convictions.

Elevated D&O Risk : Directors and officers at listed companies face increasing personal accountability risks requiring robust compliance frameworks and personal trading policies.

The Star Case: Drawing the Board-Management Liability Line

The Federal Court’s March 5 ruling in The Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)) case provides definitive guidance on where board liability ends and executive accountability begins.

Board Exoneration

The court dismissed ASIC’s case against seven former non-executive directors, finding they were entitled to rely on management to report material irregularities and risks.

The directors received management assurances that operations complied with regulatory requirements and had no reason to disbelieve those representations.

This exoneration establishes that boards meeting reasonable oversight standards –including questioning management, reviewing reports, and seeking expert advice– won’t face personal liability for executive failures to escalate critical information.

Executive Liability

Conversely, the court found former CEO Matthias Bekier and former Chief Legal Officer Paula Martin breached their statutory duties by failing to properly inform the board of material risks:

China Union Pay Risks: The executives failed to adequately disclose risks involving China Union Pay cards, which facilitated over $900m in prohibited transactions. Management knew of regulatory concerns but provided inadequate board reporting.

Suncity Junket Risks: Similar failures occurred regarding risks associated with the Suncity junket operations, where management possessed material risk information not properly escalated to the board.

The Liability Distinction

The Star ruling creates a clear framework for corporate liability:

Board Protected When:

Directors ask probing questions and seek clarifications

Management provides assurances about compliance and risk management

Directors seek expert advice when appropriate

No obvious red flags suggest management dishonesty

Executives Liable When:

They possess material risk information not disclosed to the board

They provide incomplete or misleading assurances about compliance

They fail to escalate significant regulatory or operational risks

They actively withhold information from governance oversight

Investment Implications

For investors, the Star case provides a framework for evaluating governance risk:

Executive Turnover as Red Flag: Companies experiencing frequent senior executive departures –particularly Chief Risk Officers or Chief Legal Officers– may indicate executives facing pressure to withhold information from boards or disagreeing with risk management approaches.

Board Independence and Skepticism: Boards that demonstrably challenge management, seek independent verification, and maintain healthy skepticism deserve premium valuations. Boards appearing to rubber-stamp management proposals face elevated risk.

Whistleblower Framework Quality: Companies with robust whistleblower policies and evidence of anonymous concerns reaching boards demonstrate appropriate escalation channels bypassing management filters.

Disclosure Quality: Voluntary disclosure of near-misses, emerging risks, and compliance challenges indicates management is willing to escalate issues to boards and investors. Companies only disclosing problems after regulatory intervention suggest management information filtering.

For The Star specifically, the finding of executive liability while the board escapes creates ongoing governance challenges. The company must rebuild board-management trust while facing continued regulatory supervision and operational restrictions from gaming authorities.

Pricing Integrity: The Budget Direct Case

ASIC’s 2026 enforcement priorities include “pricing governance” aimed at protecting consumers from misleading pricing practices under cost-of-living pressure.

On February 27, ASIC launched legal action against Auto & General (Budget Direct), alleging 39,000 customers were deprived of promised online discounts worth $3.3m.

The Discount Trap Mechanism

The alleged misconduct involved removing advertised discounts of up to 30% if customers made minor policy amendments –such as address changes– during the first policy year. The “trap” meant customers who:

Received quotes with prominent discount advertising

Purchased policies expecting ongoing discount benefits

Made routine policy adjustments during the year

…lost their discounts entirely without clear notification, resulting in materially higher premiums than expected.

Management Awareness

ASIC alleges senior staff were aware of the technical glitch as early as 2016 but failed to fix it, leaving tens of thousands of customers paying higher premiums for years.

This extended awareness period without remediation elevates the seriousness from system error to deliberate non-correction of customer harm.

Pricing Governance Implications

The Budget Direct case establishes several enforcement principles for pricing integrity:

Advertised Prices Must Be Honored: Discounts featured prominently in advertising and customer acquisition must be delivered as promised. Technical system limitations don’t excuse failing to provide advertised benefits.

Policy Changes Can’t Trigger Hidden Penalties: Routine policy amendments (address changes, vehicle changes) can’t trigger discount removal without clear disclosure and customer consent to pricing changes.

Extended Non-Remediation Aggravates Liability: Management awareness of pricing errors without prompt correction transforms technical glitches into conduct violations. The longer problems persist without remediation, the more serious the enforcement consequences.

Customer Communication Obligations: When pricing changes occur –even from technical issues– customers require clear notification and explanation. Silent removal of discounts or benefits violates consumer protection obligations.

Sector-Wide Implications

The pricing governance focus extends beyond Budget Direct to the broader insurance sector and consumer financial services:

General Insurers: Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)), Suncorp Group ((SUN)), and QBE Insurance ((QBE)) all operate complex pricing engines with discounts, loadings, and adjustments. Each faces scrutiny, ensuring advertised pricing is accurately delivered and maintained.

Banks: Transaction account fees, credit card interest calculations, and loan pricing all involve complex systems vulnerable to similar technical errors. Banks must verify pricing accuracy and promptly remediate when errors are identified.

Consumer Credit: Buy-now-pay-later providers and consumer lenders with promotional rates, fee waivers, or discount programs face identical obligations ensuring advertised benefits are delivered.

The common thread is that pricing complexity –often designed to enable personalisation and competitive positioning– creates execution risk.

Systems must accurately implement pricing decisions, and monitoring must detect errors quickly for prompt remediation.

AI Governance Warning: The Agentic Threat

At the March 4 ASIC Symposium, Chair Joe Longo issued urgent warning regarding “agentic AI” — autonomous tools capable of planning and executing tasks without human instruction.

The 6,900% Surge

ASIC’s telemetry confirms agentic traffic increased by over 6,900% in just eight months of 2025.

This explosive growth indicates scammers are rapidly adopting AI agents to create sophisticated investment fraud that adapts to victim behavior in real-time.

How Agentic Scams Work

Traditional scams required human operators to:

Create fake investment websites manually

Respond to victim inquiries individually

Maintain consistent messaging across interactions

Scale operations by recruiting additional scammers

Agentic AI eliminates these constraints:

Automated Legitimacy: AI systems create professional-looking investment portals, complete regulatory documents, generate fake performance reports, and maintain brand consistency without human effort.

Behavioral Adaptation: AI analyzes victim responses –hesitation, questions, objections– and automatically adjusts messaging to address concerns and exploit identified psychological vulnerabilities.

Massive Scale: Single operators using AI agents can manage thousands of simultaneous victim interactions, creating scam operations that would previously require large teams.

Sophisticated Personalisation: AI agents customise investment pitches based on victim demographics, stated interests, risk tolerance, and behavioral cues from interactions.

Corporate Governance Obligations

Longo’s warning emphasised boards and executives will be held responsible for ensuring “guardrails” for autonomous AI tools are as robust as those for human staff.

This creates new governance obligations for companies deploying AI:

AI Usage Inventory: Boards must understand where AI agents are deployed across the organization, what tasks they perform, and what risks they create.

Guardrail Framework: AI agents require constraints preventing:

Making unauthorized financial commitments

Providing unsuitable product recommendations

Generating misleading claims or disclosures

Accessing or sharing confidential information inappropriately

Monitoring and Oversight: Human supervision of AI agent activities, including:

Regular audits of AI-generated communications and decisions

Exception reporting when AI agents encounter scenarios outside parameters

Escalation procedures when AI behavior appears problematic

Liability Framework: Clear policies establishing that companies remain liable for AI agent actions as if performed by human employees. AI doesn’t create liability shield.

Investment Implications

The agentic AI governance warning creates emerging regulatory risk not yet reflected in enforcement actions:

Technology Governance Maturity: Companies deploying AI without robust governance frameworks face material future enforcement risk. Boards unable to demonstrate AI oversight face escalating accountability.

Cybersecurity Convergence: AI governance and cybersecurity are converging. Scammers using AI agents to impersonate companies or compromise systems create both consumer harm and corporate liability risks.

Insurance and Indemnity: Traditional professional indemnity and cyber insurance may not adequately cover AI-generated misconduct. Companies require policy reviews to ensure AI risks are covered.

Competitive Dynamics: Companies reluctant to deploy AI (due to governance concerns) may face a competitive disadvantage against peers moving faster. However, aggressive AI adoption without adequate guardrails creates regulatory risk potentially exceeding competitive benefits.

Integrity Infrastructure Enforcement

Beyond high-profile institutional cases, ASIC continues pursuing the “plumbing” of the financial system; auditors, liquidators, and financial advisors whose failures create systemic consequences:

BDO Audit-Dubber Corp Litigation

ASIC’s civil penalty proceedings against BDO Audit (WA) and director Dean Just continue, alleging materially false or misleading audit reports for ASX-listed Dubber Corp ((DUB)) between FY20 and FY22.

The case involves $26.6m in funds purportedly held in trust that allegedly passed through three years of audits without adequate verification or identification of inconsistencies.

When auditors fail to detect material misstatements of this magnitude, consequences cascade through capital markets as investors make decisions based on unreliable information.

Sunny Prakash Charges

Brisbane financial advisor and SMSF auditor Sunny Prakash was charged on March 6 with misappropriating over $4.9m from clients over an eight-year period.

The charges allege systematic theft from clients who trusted Prakash with financial advice and SMSF auditing responsibilities.

The dual role as advisor and auditor created obvious conflicts enabling misconduct to continue undetected.

Maximum Director Disqualifications

ASIC has disqualified New South Wales director Claudio Criniti and Victorian property director Kylie Jane Campbell for the maximum five-year period each following the collapse of multiple companies owing millions to creditors.

The maximum disqualifications indicate serious misconduct in corporate management, leading to creditor losses.

Directors facing maximum bans typically exhibited some combination of:

Trading while insolvent, accumulating debts unlikely to be repaid

Failing to maintain proper books and records

Misusing corporate funds for personal benefit

Failing to cooperate with liquidators or ASIC investigations

Why Integrity Infrastructure Matters

These “sideline” enforcement actions matter for listed company investors because:

Audit Quality Affects Valuations: The BDO/Dubber litigation demonstrates that even major audit firms can miss material misstatements. When audit failures eventually emerge, listed companies face share price collapses as financial statements are questioned.

Advisor Misconduct Creates Contagion: The Prakash case exemplifies how financial advisor fraud erodes trust in the broader advice industry, affecting banks and wealth managers who employ advisors or receive referrals from advice networks.

Director Standards Protect Creditors: Rigorous director accountability creates incentives for proper governance, reducing corporate collapses that destroy shareholder value and creditor recoveries.

The common thread is that failures in financial system infrastructure –auditors, advisors, directors– create risks ultimately borne by investors in listed companies exposed to those failures through audit relationships, advice channels, or counterparty dependencies.

Conclusion: The $350m Enforcement Regime Shift

The record $349.8m in civil penalties secured in the second half of 2025 represents a fundamental regime shift in Australian financial services regulation, not a temporary enforcement spike.

Under incoming Chair Sarah Court’s litigation-led approach, courtroom outcomes have replaced administrative settlements as the primary enforcement mechanism.

For investors, this transition creates clear strategic imperatives heading into the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

The Litigation Super-Cycle is Accelerating

ASIC has doubled new investigations and nearly doubled court filings compared to the previous year. The $350m penalty record will likely be broken again as current investigations mature into enforcement actions over the coming quarters.

The enforcement pipeline includes pending cases against major institutions, ongoing auditor accountability litigation (BDO/Dubber), and sector-wide reviews of pricing practices and product distribution.

Companies appearing in this pipeline face multi-year earnings headwinds from legal costs, remediation provisions, and reputational damage.

Sarah Court’s formal appointment as Chair on June 1, 2026 will likely intensify rather than moderate this enforcement velocity.

Her track record as Deputy Chair demonstrates commitment to “more investigations, more actions, and stronger outcomes” — a pledge being delivered with material financial consequences.

Clear Investment Positioning Framework

The enforcement landscape creates sharp differentiation across financial services:

Favor Compliance Leaders and Governance Quality

Companies demonstrating proactive compliance cultures and stable executive teams deserve premium valuations:

Stable executive tenure : Long-serving Chief Risk Officers and compliance heads indicate governance stability. Recent appointments or frequent turnover signal potential issues requiring management attention.



Proactive remediation : Companies self-identifying and fix issues before regulatory intervention demonstrate compliance maturity. Look for voluntary customer compensation announcements preceding ASIC action.



Transparent disclosure : Clear board oversight of operational and compliance risk, with specific metrics reported to investors, indicates governance quality.



Investment in systems : Companies increasing compliance and technology spending ahead of regulatory requirements are building competitive moats through operational resilience.



Discount Recent Enforcement Targets

Institutions appearing in ASIC enforcement actions face multiple headwinds warranting structural discounts:

ANZ’s -$250m penalty establishes that “basic banking” failures carry material financial risk. The bank faces elevated ongoing supervision, compressed management attention, and reputational damage affecting customer acquisition.



Cbus’s -$23.5m penalty (exceeding annual trustee revenue) demonstrates super funds can face existential financial penalties. Other funds with poor claims processing metrics face similar exposure.



The Star executives’ liability (while the board escaped) creates elevated risk for companies with recent senior management departures or where executives failed to escalate known risks to the board.



Sector-Specific Implications

Different financial services segments face varying enforcement intensity:

Major Banks: ANZ’s penalty establishes a template for institutional and retail misconduct prosecution. Monitor for:

Compliance spending increases in FY26 results (defensive capital expenditure signal)

Remediation provisions for similar issues at peer banks

Executive departures, particularly in risk and compliance functions

Customer complaint metrics and hardship notice processing times

Superannuation Funds: Cbus precedent creates material exposure for funds with:

Death benefit claims outstanding over 12 months (regulatory red flag)

Insurance claim processing delays

Member complaint backlogs

Weak operational resilience metrics

Fund Platforms: Macquarie’s -$321m remediation and Netwealth’s -$101m demonstrate that gatekeepers bear costs when platform products fail. Platforms face:

Enhanced product due diligence requirements

Potential liability for products they distribute

Elevated costs from rigorous ongoing monitoring

Reputational damage from product failures

Asset Managers: The Rodney Forrest (Platinum) insider trading case reinforces personal accountability for investment professionals. Managers must demonstrate:

Robust personal trading policies and monitoring

Clear escalation procedures for material non-public information

Active surveillance of employee and related party transactions

Board oversight of insider trading risks

Specific Monitoring Metrics for FY26 Results

Investors should track these early warning signals in upcoming financial results:

Remediation Provisions: Watch for companies announcing customer remediation programs or setting aside provisions for potential ASIC-ordered refunds. These often presage formal enforcement actions.

Compliance Spending Growth: Year-on-year increases in compliance, risk, and audit costs significantly exceeding inflation indicate either proactive strengthening (positive if early) or reactive catch-up (negative if following peer announcements or regulatory contact).

Executive Turnover: Departures of Chief Risk Officers, Chief Legal Officers, or compliance executives –particularly if unexplained or part of broader management changes– often precede enforcement actions becoming public.

Operational Metrics: For banks and insurers, watch customer complaint volumes, hardship notice response times, and claim processing durations. For super funds, monitor death benefit and insurance claim aging. Deterioration signals regulatory risk.

Legal Contingencies: Expanding legal provisions or disclosure of ASIC investigations in notes to financial statements provides advance warning of potential enforcement actions.

The Individual Accountability Era

The 14-year sentence for Chris Marco (the highest ever from ASIC investigation) and 6-year sentence for Rodney Forrest demonstrate that financial crime now carries serious custodial consequences beyond corporate penalties.

For executives and directors, personal accountability has escalated dramatically:

The Star case establishes that executives bear primary liability for operational misconduct even when boards may be exonerated

Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) creates additional personal liability for senior executives

Insider trading investigations have accelerated (Forrest case was completed in just over a year)

Maximum director disqualifications (5 years) are being applied more frequently

This creates elevated Directors & Officers insurance costs and recruitment challenges for governance and compliance roles. Companies struggling to attract or retain quality risk and compliance executives face structural disadvantages.

Technology and Pricing Governance Emerging Priorities

Two emerging enforcement themes will intensify through 2026:

Pricing Integrity: The Budget Direct case (39,000 customers deprived of $3.3M in promised discounts) establishes that pricing “glitches” carry material liability. Companies with:

Complex fee structures make comparison difficult

Frequent pricing adjustments

Technology-driven pricing engines with limited human oversight

History of customer complaints about unexpected charges

…face elevated scrutiny. Expect additional pricing governance enforcement across insurance, banking, and consumer finance.

Agentic AI Governance: Chair Longo’s warning about 6,900% increase in agentic AI traffic indicates that technology governance is becoming an enforcement priority. Companies deploying AI agents without robust guardrails face both:

Direct liability if AI systems make unsuitable recommendations or misleading claims

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities as scammers use AI to create sophisticated fraud

Boards unable to demonstrate AI governance frameworks and oversight face emerging regulatory risk not yet reflected in enforcement actions, but clearly flagged as a priority area.

The Opacity Gap Closes for Private Markets

ASIC’s focus on unlisted asset reporting (RG 43 updates) and auditor accountability (BDO/Dubber litigation) means listed companies with material unlisted subsidiaries or holdings face transparency scrutiny.

The $583m in remediation payments (dominated by failed unlisted funds) demonstrates private market failures cascade into listed company balance sheets through:

Platform provider liability (Macquarie, Netwealth)

Audit failures (BDO/Dubber)

Subsidiary governance breakdowns

Investors in listed companies with significant unlisted operations should demand:

Enhanced disclosure of unlisted asset valuations and methodologies

Clear subsidiary governance frameworks

Auditor quality rather than cost-driven selection

Regular independent valuations of material unlisted holdings

Forward-Looking: What to Expect in 2026

The enforcement landscape for the remainder of 2026 will likely feature:

Continued Penalty Records: The $350m record represents the beginning of the litigation super-cycle, not its peak. Current investigations will mature into additional major enforcement actions.

Sarah Court Leadership Transition: Her June 1 appointment as Chair creates continuity rather than change; expect acceleration of current enforcement approach.

Sector Reviews Generating Actions: Ongoing reviews of private credit, unlisted assets, and pricing practices will generate enforcement actions as reviews conclude and findings are pursued.

Technology Governance Cases: The groundwork laid in 2025 around AI governance will begin materializing in formal investigations and enforcement actions.

Individual Accountability Expansion: More executives facing personal liability through FAR, more insider trading prosecutions, more director disqualifications.

The Investment Opportunity in the Enforcement Cycle

Paradoxically, the intensifying enforcement environment creates investment opportunities for discerning investors:

Quality Premium: Companies with demonstrated compliance cultures and governance maturity will command increasing valuation premiums as enforcement intensity highlights risks at weaker peers.

Consolidation Opportunities: Enforcement-driven capital demands (legal costs, remediation, elevated compliance spending) may force smaller players to exit or consolidate, benefiting well-capitalised leaders.

Competitive Moat Strengthening: High compliance costs create barriers to entry, protecting incumbents with established frameworks from new competition.

Flight to Quality: As enforcement actions generate headlines, customer and investor money flows to institutions with clean regulatory records and strong governance reputations.

Final Assessment: Substance Over Form

The $350m enforcement record and record 14-year criminal sentence represent ASIC’s definitive message: substance matters more than form.

Companies with comprehensive compliance manuals but dysfunctional cultures, flawed systems, or inadequate oversight face material financial consequences.

For FNArena readers, the enforcement super-cycle creates a clear imperative: evaluate financial services investments through a governance quality lens rather than traditional financial metrics alone.

The highest ROE or strongest earnings growth means little if achieved through compliance shortcuts that generate future penalties and remediation costs.

The market has begun repricing governance risk, but the adjustment is incomplete. Investors who position ahead of this continuing reprice –favoring compliance leaders, discounting enforcement targets, monitoring key metrics– can capture alpha while avoiding value destruction from regulatory actions.

The litigation super-cycle is accelerating, not moderating.

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