ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-03-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 10.840 11.07% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 2.990 -12.32% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.660 10.00% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 5.640 -10.19% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.410 9.43% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.030 -7.34% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 93.330 8.59% L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 0.930 -6.53% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.720 8.18% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.650 -6.47% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.110 7.95% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.355 -6.23% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.840 6.61% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.590 -6.02% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.140 5.94% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.485 -6.01% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.380 5.30% 360 – LIFE360 INC 18.140 -5.96% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 19.510 5.18% XYZ – BLOCK INC 81.500 -5.70% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 160.780 4.93% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.000 -5.66% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.245 4.26% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 117.770 -4.99% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.270 4.15% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 8.580 -4.98% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 8.700 4.07% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.050 -4.85% EVT – EVT LIMITED 13.250 3.76% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 36.530 -4.77% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.610 3.51% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.030 -4.74% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 5.780 3.21% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.310 -4.62% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.290 3.20% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.040 -4.47% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.610 3.14% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.535 -4.46% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 8.240 3.00% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 10.490 -4.38%

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