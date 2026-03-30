MineScape 2026: Powered by Digital Twin and AI

PR NewsWire | 9:02 AM

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BRISBANE, Australia, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Datamine, a trusted leader in mining software solutions, is proud to announce a major evolution of MineScape 2026, one of its leading software solutions. MineScape 2026 brings Digital Twin capability, Rapid design automation, Advanced scheduling, and an AI-enabled assistant into one connected experience expanding the MineScape ecosystem beyond design into an execution-ready mine planning and simulation environment.

MineScape is an integrated mining suite purpose-built for coal and stratigraphic deposits. It combines geological modelling, mine design for both surface and underground operations, tactical and long-range scheduling, and drone surveying within a single platform. By unifying these workflows, it increases productivity, minimizes unplanned work, and enables faster, more accurate decision-making while lowering operational costs.

Digital Twin Operational Intelligence

The Digital Twin establishes a dynamic, continuously updated digital replica of the mining operation, integrating real-time operational data, planning models, and predictive scenarios into a unified decision environment.

By enabling simulation before execution, teams can test strategies, evaluate outcomes, and quantify risk before committing resources in the field. This capability allows operations to anticipate disruptions, optimize plans, and validate decisions in advance. The result is safer operations, improved productivity, reduced operational uncertainty, and stronger confidence in every decision that drives the mine.

AI now Integrated

AI is built directly into MineScape, and it enables natural language interaction and context-aware guidance during a session, allowing users to quickly access knowledge and verify answers through linked source material.

MineScape AI combines four capabilities: a Smart Chat Assistant, File Analyzer, Command Executor, and MPL Expert that can generate, interpret, and explain MineScape Process Logic (MPL) code. These tools accelerate problem solving, improve automation, and help users understand and apply workflows more effectively.

Built-in safeguards detect and block personally identifiable information (PII), and Datamine agreements ensure customer data is never used to train AI models.

Scheduling and Rapid Design

The Tactical Scheduler introduces a powerful optimization solver designed to address complex operational decision problems, while Minemax Scheduler integration enables advanced long-range scheduling directly within MineScape for seamless strategic planning.

On the design side, Rapid Pit, Rapid Ramps, Rapid Dumps, and Rapid Drive dramatically accelerate mine layout development through automated, high-efficiency design tools. These capabilities enable faster, more accurate planning while enforcing geotechnical and operational constraints—ensuring designs to flow directly into downstream scheduling and simulation workflows without rework.

Lean more about  https://dataminesoftware.com/minescape-by-datamine/

Press enquiries:

Datamine
Clara Ferrari
Marketing Manager
clara.ferrari@dataminesoftware.com

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