StarCharge Energy Oceania Brings V2G Closer to Mainstream with CEC-Listed Halo 7.4kW

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

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Halo 7.4kW supports the next phase of V2G rollout in Australia

SYDNEY, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — StarCharge Energy Oceania today announced that its Halo 7.4kW V2G charger, model AD20074EU1923, has secured listing with the Clean Energy Council (CEC) in Australia, marking an important step toward broader deployment of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the local market.

Designed for residential and light commercial applications, the Halo 7.4kW bi-directional DC wallbox enables V2G functionality through bidirectional power flow for charging and discharging. The unit has already been featured in several early V2G trial programs across Australia, reflecting growing confidence in both the technology and its local application.

StarCharge Energy Oceania is also actively collaborating with EV OEMs and industry partners to support the next phase of V2G development, including efforts to help bring ISO 15118-20-enabled EVs to market sooner. The company believes that technical maturity, ecosystem readiness, and commercially viable pathways to adoption will be critical to enabling broader V2G rollout in Australia.

"Achieving CEC listing for the Halo 7.4kW is a significant step for StarCharge Energy Oceania and for the broader adoption of bidirectional charging in this market," said Kouki Xiang, CEO of StarCharge APAC. "Since StarCharge was founded 12 years ago, one of our core values has been to make advanced technology more accessible. By launching Halo in Australia, we are helping move bidirectional charging closer to broader market adoption and supporting the transition to smarter, more integrated energy solutions."

About StarCharge Energy Oceania

StarCharge Energy Oceania provides EV charging and energy solutions across residential, commercial, and public charging applications. Its portfolio includes AC chargers, DC fast chargers, energy storage, and bidirectional charging solutions.

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