ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-03-26

Daily Market Reports | Mar 31 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.175 9.38% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 17.900 -7.49%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.395 8.56% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.290 -6.45%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.220 7.69% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.250 -6.00%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.060 7.69% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 5.440 -5.88%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.200 7.42% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 8.290 -4.71%
OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 0.945 7.39% REH – REECE LIMITED 13.260 -3.98%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.100 6.77% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 18.960 -3.85%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.740 6.75% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 -3.74%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 75.120 6.55% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 53.610 -3.70%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.340 6.36% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.700 -3.68%
L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED 0.985 5.91% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.740 -3.18%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.300 5.88% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.270 -3.17%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.290 5.80% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.230 -2.97%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.890 5.75% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.850 -2.97%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.590 5.71% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 5.120 -2.85%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.280 5.66% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.190 -2.74%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.860 5.54% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 2.960 -2.63%
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.520 5.44% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.810 -2.56%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.165 5.43% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.870 -2.33%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.275 5.37% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 25.720 -2.28%

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