ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-04-26

Daily Market Reports | Apr 02 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.120 6.53% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.900 -11.16% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.250 5.04% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.120 -10.04% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 101.740 4.03% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.760 -9.21% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.480 3.98% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.120 -8.93% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 19.210 3.39% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.440 -8.86% DPM – DPM METALS INC 52.570 2.62% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.575 -8.16% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 22.620 2.59% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.695 -7.63% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.835 1.83% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.020 -7.59% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.360 1.82% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.860 -7.55% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.205 1.69% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.590 -7.50% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.350 1.52% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.020 -7.39% TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 5.420 1.50% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.520 -7.35% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.440 1.44% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 79.340 -7.23% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 8.080 1.38% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.540 -6.96% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.590 1.37% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 1.740 -6.95% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.700 1.29% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.900 -6.88% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.380 1.28% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.170 -6.85% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 37.010 1.26% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.090 -6.78% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.080 1.24% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.790 -6.76% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.305 1.16% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 13.780 -6.70%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms