Next Week At A Glance – 7-10 Apr 2026

List StockArray ( [0] => AAI [1] => ELS [2] => TLS [3] => EDV [4] => KMD [5] => ALX [6] => NXT [7] => 4DX [8] => AT1 [9] => VAL [10] => KMD [11] => WBC [12] => CBA [13] => MQG [14] => RIO [15] => NGI [16] => RIO [17] => AIH [18] => MCE [19] => DTR [20] => DRO [21] => KOA [22] => MQG [23] => CUP [24] => CGF [25] => APE [26] => ARU )

This story features ALCOA CORPORATION, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AAI

The company is included in ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-The ASX200 started the week on the back foot, following last Friday’s (March 27th) sell-off in US markets, before staging a late rally into month and quarter end on hopes of a resolution to the Iran war after comments from US President Trump last weekend.

-By March end, the ASX200 delivered a -7.1% total return, as gains in energy and defensive stocks (utilities, consumer staples and telcos) failed to offset sharp declines in gold, within materials, and financials, together accounting for a circa -560bps drag on the index.

-Over the last five trading days, the ASX200 rose 0.63%, with the year-to-date return down -1.55% in absolute terms, against a March quarter decline of -2.67%.

-On a sector basis, despite Wednesday’s sharp rally in technology stocks, the sector declined over the week, while ongoing selling pressure continued to weigh on healthcare (once upon a time a defensive safe haven).

-President Trump’s announcement to the nation (the world) on Thursday at 12pm AEST re-iterated prior Truth Social posts that the war with Iran has another two-to-three weeks to run.

-Oil prices responded in Thursday’s session, with WTI up 11.94% and Brent crude up 8%. Equity markets staged recovery rallies on reports Iran and Oman are drafting a protocol to “monitor transit” through the Strait of Hormuz.

-Hope springs eternal, particularly around negotiations that could see oil flows resume through the Strait sooner rather than later. Consensus suggests the global economy can absorb the closure only until end-April, beyond which inflationary and economic impacts are likely to accelerate. The clock is ticking.

-On valuation, the technology sector is looking relatively cheap, with the Nasdaq100 forward PER premium to the S&P500 at 4.4%, reportedly the narrowest in seven years since January 2019.

-Stocks trading at all-time highs include Alcoa ((AAI)) and Elsight ((ELS)), with Telstra Group ((TLS)) shares at a 9.5-year high.

-Stocks at all-time lows include Endeavour Group ((EDV)) and KMD Brands ((KMD)), with Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) shares at a 13-year low.

-Markets will remain focused on developments in the conflict, with US troop involvement a likely negative, while any signs of partial reopening of the Strait for select countries would be viewed positively by investors.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great long weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Firmus co-founder Oliver Curtis cleared to lead proposed $6bn AI firm towards an ASX listing

-NextDC ((NXT)) postponed $500m bond issuance following weak investor demand

-4DMedical ((4DX)) raised $83m to fund European expansion after securing EU approval

-Atomo Diagnostics ((AT1)) secured $4m capital raise following Lumos FDA approval milestone

-Valiant Gold ((VAL)) listed on the ASX after completing a $75m IPO

-Blackstone-backed Xpansiv launches a $2bn funding round

-Canva reports continued revenue growth but also ongoing net losses in its home market

-KMD Brands ((KMD)) faces challenges raising $54–70m in emergency equity funding

-Mining companies seek ACCC approval for joint fuel security initiatives

-Westpac ((WBC)) and CommBank ((CBA)) intensify competition through aggressive AI talent recruitment

-Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) is working on a turnaround plan for Bingo Industries

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) has started US legal action over tariffs while progressing mine approval efforts

-Navigator Global investments ((NGI)) invests $145m to acquire a 4.5% stake in Canadian AI firm Georgian

-Made Group auction narrows to Temasek, Danone, and a Chinese consortium

-Raphael Geminder nears full ownership of Pact Group to 96% after buying shares from Jeremy Raper

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) taps Morgan Stanley for Pilbara power sale

-Advanced Innergy ((AIH)) targets Matrix Composites & Engineering ((MCE)) with 40c cash bid

-Dateline Resources ((DTR)) seeks funding to develop ex-Barrick mine

-IP Group and Clean Energy Finance Corporation launch $50m Climate Catalyst Fund

-David Jones nears $150m refinancing to stabilise finances amid retail pressure

-DroneShield ((DRO)) opens EU headquarters in Amsterdam

-Kapstream Capital launches $200m ASX “sleep-at-night” trust

-Koala ((KOA)) IPO traded up 12%

-Glow Capital buys majority stake in Menzies Facilities Services

·-Bain advances Estia sale with $2.2b–$2.7b bids

-Spotlight Retail may buy Barbeques Galore, five stores to close

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) may sell Christchurch fibre network for NZ$1bn

-Count Limited ((CUP)) launches $40m raise to buy Oracle Advisory

-Alceon raises $100m private equity fund, reaches $60m milestone

-Ox Capital, backed by Challenger ((CGF)), is closing after nearly five years of operation

– Lendi co-founder’s AI startup gains Atlassian and Gilbert as advisors

-Eagers Automotive ((APE)) entered agreements to acquire two Audi dealers in Melbourne, and a 49% interest in Grand Motors Group

-Calvary Health Care and Pacific Equity Partners bid $400m for Healthscope

-Nelson Peltz acquires Janus Henderson for US$8bn and aims to boost performance with AI

-Australia backs Arafura Rare Earths ((ARU)) with $1.2B to fund Nolans project

-TPG NewQuest funds Pemba’s Vets Central continuation vehicle, retaining Pemba and adding new capital

-Atlassian faces claims of denying shares to laid-off staff

-Former Toll executive supports Graphite Energy following $15m raise to expand electric boiler production

-Optus lifts mobile plans by $5, second increase within a year raising regulatory concerns

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of upcoming events, see FNArena’s Corporate Calendar:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/