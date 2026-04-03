Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 3 April 2026

Weekly Reports | Apr 03 2026
Our top ten news from 26 March 2026 to 02 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 March 2026
Friday 27 March 2026
Our top ten news stories from 19 March 2026 to 26 March 2026
2 – ASIC Watch: Star Entertainment Judgment Draws Executive Liability Line
Thursday 26 March 2026
Recent court decisions and actions undertaken by ASIC signal a definitive end to corporate complacency regarding regulatory risk in Australia
3 – The Short Report – 26 Mar 2026
Thursday 26 March 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
4 – AI In Practice: Airtasker, Kinatico & Pureprofile
Thursday 02 April 2026
Research as a Service (RaaS) hosted a webinar titled “AI in Action, How ASX Companies Are Leveraging Artificial Intelligence” with three small cap CEO’s presenting
5 – Uranium Week: Fog Of War Drives Uncertainty
Tuesday 31 March 2026
The U308 spot price managed a slight rise over last week, with buyers and sellers selectively trading small, discrete material volumes on Middle East concerns
6 – ASIC Watch: Record $350m Penalty Haul Signals Litigation Super-Cycle
Monday 30 March 2026
Ahead of incoming Chair Sarah Court assuming her role on June 1, ASIC’s actions already reflect a fundamental shift in the regulator’s philosophy and approach
7 – Opportunity In ‘Mini Macquarie’ Weakness
Tuesday 31 March 2026
Following the recent share price decline in MA Financial, analysts believe market concerns have been grossly overstated
8 – Rudi’s Comprehensive February 2025 Review
Thursday 26 March 2026
A compilation of stories relating to the February 2026 corporate reporting season in Australia, including FNArena’s final balance for the season
9 – The Short Report – 02 Apr 2026
Thursday 02 April 2026
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 27-03-26
Monday 30 March 2026
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes