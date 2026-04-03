Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 3 April 2026

Weekly Reports | Apr 03 2026

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Our top ten news from 26 March 2026 to 02 April 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 March 2026

Friday 27 March 2026

Our top ten news stories from 19 March 2026 to 26 March 2026

2 – ASIC Watch: Star Entertainment Judgment Draws Executive Liability Line

Thursday 26 March 2026

Recent court decisions and actions undertaken by ASIC signal a definitive end to corporate complacency regarding regulatory risk in Australia

3 – The Short Report – 26 Mar 2026

Thursday 26 March 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – AI In Practice: Airtasker, Kinatico & Pureprofile

Thursday 02 April 2026

Research as a Service (RaaS) hosted a webinar titled “AI in Action, How ASX Companies Are Leveraging Artificial Intelligence” with three small cap CEO’s presenting

5 – Uranium Week: Fog Of War Drives Uncertainty

Tuesday 31 March 2026

The U308 spot price managed a slight rise over last week, with buyers and sellers selectively trading small, discrete material volumes on Middle East concerns

6 – ASIC Watch: Record $350m Penalty Haul Signals Litigation Super-Cycle

Monday 30 March 2026

Ahead of incoming Chair Sarah Court assuming her role on June 1, ASIC’s actions already reflect a fundamental shift in the regulator’s philosophy and approach

7 – Opportunity In ‘Mini Macquarie’ Weakness

Tuesday 31 March 2026

Following the recent share price decline in MA Financial, analysts believe market concerns have been grossly overstated

8 – Rudi’s Comprehensive February 2025 Review

Thursday 26 March 2026

A compilation of stories relating to the February 2026 corporate reporting season in Australia, including FNArena’s final balance for the season

9 – The Short Report – 02 Apr 2026

Thursday 02 April 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 27-03-26

Monday 30 March 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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