The Market In Numbers – 4 Apr 2026

Australia | Apr 04 2026

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 04 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12902.150 -0.26% -0.08% -0.08% -4.77% 2.38% All Ordinaries 8774.90 0.71% 1.05% 1.05% -2.74% 0.02% S&P ASX 200 8579.50 0.74% 1.15% 1.15% -1.55% 0.44% S&P ASX 300 8507.00 0.75% 1.14% 1.14% -2.02% 0.39% Communication Services 1703.60 1.28% 0.67% 0.67% -2.13% -8.06% Consumer Discretionary 3387.60 -0.56% 0.64% 0.64% -15.16% -18.23% Consumer Staples 12732.80 1.63% 1.52% 1.52% 9.60% 5.07% Energy 11383.30 1.25% 0.14% 0.14% 36.07% 31.22% Financials 9440.60 -0.37% 1.62% 1.62% 1.12% -0.93% Health Care 27548.60 -1.65% -0.63% -0.63% -18.47% -33.78% Industrials 7898.60 0.06% 0.35% 0.35% -6.25% -5.05% Info Technology 1547.60 -0.86% -0.59% -0.59% -28.16% -46.65% Materials 22196.20 3.44% 1.96% 1.96% 5.09% 39.97% Real Estate 3270.70 -0.04% -0.04% -0.04% -17.54% -16.11% Utilities 10549.50 1.56% 0.69% 0.69% 9.23% 15.40% A-REITs 1512.00 0.34% 0.29% 0.29% -17.19% -15.57% All Technology Index 2537.80 -0.60% -0.30% -0.30% -25.28% -37.25% Banks 4196.10 -0.73% 1.98% 1.98% 3.14% 4.31% Gold Index 17270.40 9.67% 3.68% 3.68% -7.51% 49.43% Metals & Mining 7677.90 3.63% 1.88% 1.88% 5.66% 47.06%

The World

Index 04 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10436.29 4.70% 2.55% 2.55% 4.99% 19.12% DAX30 23168.08 3.89% 2.15% 2.15% -5.40% -3.10% Hang Seng 25116.53 0.66% 1.32% 1.32% -2.85% 4.34% Nikkei 225 53123.49 -0.47% 4.03% 4.03% 5.53% 31.21% NZ50 12902.150 -0.26% -0.08% -0.08% -4.77% 2.38% DJIA 46504.67 2.96% 0.35% 0.35% -3.85% 5.47% S&P500 6582.69 3.36% 0.83% 0.83% -4.55% 6.09% Nasdaq Comp 21879.18 4.44% 1.34% 1.34% -6.58% 7.41%

Metals & Minerals

Index 04 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4679.70 6.18% 3.12% 3.12% 6.69% 41.71% Silver (oz) 72.92 7.04% 4.01% 4.01% -6.41% 101.43% Copper (lb) 5.5835 2.07% 1.80% 1.80% -1.73% 9.58% Aluminium (lb) 1.5737 6.76% 1.08% 1.08% 17.66% 33.45% Nickel (lb) 7.6633 -2.46% -0.67% -0.67% 2.35% 12.37% Zinc (lb) 1.4805 5.70% 1.95% 1.95% 6.24% 17.27% Uranium (lb) weekly 83.25 0.67% 0.00% 0.00% 1.52% 5.85% Iron Ore (t) 107.45 1.23% 1.06% 1.06% 0.30% 13.72%

Energy

Index 04 Apr 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 111.54 19.03% 6.25% 6.25% 94.25% 70.24% Brent Crude 109.24 8.28% 0.52% 0.52% 79.52% 63.53%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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